The secrets of Lumon Industries in Severance aren’t the first time a dark comedy was made about a company forcing employees to devote themselves to work and having little care over their personal lives. The 2008 film, Visioneers, has a similar premise that could make you think you might be watching the Apple TV+ series at first. But no one from Macrodata Refinement shows up. Instead, there is Zach Galifianakis, who struggles to escape joyless corporate duties in a story that gets wackier than what has been seen on Severance so far.

What Is ‘Visioneers’ About?

Image via B-Side Entertainment

Galifianakis stars as George Washington Winsterhammerman, a descendant of the first President of the United States, with no achievements to outdo his ancestor. George is an office worker at Level 3 of the Jeffers Corporation, which boasts that it is the “largest, friendliest, and most profitable business in the history of Mankind.” Except, in this dystopian near-future, an epidemic is claiming a high death toll when employees and citizens are exploding at record numbers. George, who has become numb to his monotonous life, soon tries to escape from it when he thinks he might be showing symptoms of an explosive demise. Existential dread, odd humor, and Big Brother surveillance are on Collider’s list of movies to watch if you like Severance. While Visioneers is not mentioned, it should be because of what it has in common with the series.

The Striking Similarities Between ‘Visioneers’ and ‘Severance’