For just a moment, contemplate a big blockbuster you love without its visual effects. Imagine the dinosaurs of Jurassic Park just being non-existent or perhaps the various sights of Mad Max: Fury Road just not existing period. Those wonders are realized through a variety of means, but they all come back to the world of visual effects artists. Though often thought of as the people in long blocks of texts in the end credits of movies, visual effects artists are part of a vibrant community that has contributed endlessly to the world of motion pictures. Visual effects artists don't often get the spotlight in discussions about "the magic of movies" like actors and directors. However, there have been a handful of documentaries that have taken the time to examine individuals in this realm in an in-depth manner, such as Jurassic Punk, about visual effects trailblazer Steve Williams, Phil Tippett: Mad Dreams and Monsters (covering stop-motion visual effects legend Phil Tippett), or the all-encompassing exploration of the history of visual effects that is Creature Designers: The Frankenstein Complex.

These are all entertaining and informative projects to varying degrees, but viewers who want even more docs about visual effects artists after finishing this trilogy will be out of luck. Though many DVDs or Blu-Rays (particularly ones released in the 2000s) contain short featurettes that offer broad looks at an individual movie's visual effects work, feature-length documentaries about VFX workers are scarce. That's a crying shame on so many levels and needs to no longer be the status quo in the future. We need more documentaries about visual effects artists for a variety of reasons, including the simple fact that the people who engage in this craft are often given no respect by Hollywood.

Documentaries About VFX Artists Are Entertaining and Informative

Image via Universal

The simplest reason why we need more visual effects artist documentaries is that they’re just incredibly entertaining works of art. Making any aspect of a movie is an arduous task requiring lots of effort and passion. The world of visual effects is no different and the people who make up that world have become incredibly important in a modern cinematic landscape where nearly every feature uses some form of digital wizardry in post-production. One’s respect for the importance of these artists increases ten-fold once you hear stories from folks like Phil Tippett about their experiences on movies like RoboCop 2 or Piranha, as they attempt to turn the most outlandish concepts into concrete realities under tight budgets. Such yarns about the cinema of yesteryear are incredibly captivating to listen to for both cinema devotees and total newcomers alike.

It's also remarkable to have a documentary provide testimony to how various visual effects techniques can live in harmony. Modern blockbusters often over-indulge in CGI exclusively for a multitude of reasons, but digital tools don’t have to be bad. They can be a perfect compliment or extension of practical means of realizing the impossible. Features like Phil Tippett: Mad Dreams and Monsters and Creature Designers: The Frankenstein Complex use the documentary form to clearly show how puppetry can benefit from CG aid and vice versa. These titles can communicate an idealistic vision of how a variety of visual effects approaches can co-exist in harmony. They don’t just allow you to appreciate the artists themselves, but also the various crafts they practice.

Computer Generated Imagery Is Becoming Increasingly Popular

Image via Sony

Among those crafts is computer-generated effects, an artform understandably widely critiqued today in terms of how rampantly modern blockbusters use it as a go-to crutch for any situation. However, as pointed out by Guillermo del Toro in The Frankenstein Complex, CGI isn’t innately a bad tool and it’s not as simple as just ordering up an image that gets produced perfectly a few hours later. There can be bad CG work, goodness knows, but it’s not an inherently corrupt means of doing visual effects. CG is still realized by human beings who bring a lot of their own personality or ambitions to the table. Just scour social media for testimonies from animators who worked on Phil Lord and Chris Miller's Spider-Verse movies, for instance, to see how much effort individual humans can put into the world of CG characters and effects. Documentaries like Jurassic Punk offer up a chance to appreciate the people behind this form of visual effects.

Conversely, the world of documentaries offers a great chance to hear stories from masters of older visual effect artforms. Not to be too morbid or weird, but we won’t have the likes of Phil Tippett around forever. We need to hear stories and creative advice from this master artist whenever we can while he’s still on this mortal coil. Documentaries about visual effects artists are an essential way of preserving the voices of these figures and ensuring their wisdom can live on for future generations. In cinema, nothing ever really dies. Just look at how the works of long-deceased visual effects legend Ray Harryhausen are referenced throughout so many of these docs. Much like his stop-motion animation achievements are still reverberating through modern culture, so too can visual effects artist documentaries ensure that the wizards of vintage visual effects never truly vanish.

Hollywood Needs To Respect VFX Artists

Image via Columbia Pictures

In February 2013, Life of Pi won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects. This came just as the visual effects studio responsible for the film's lifelike tiger and other critters, Rhythm and Hues Studio, filed for bankruptcy. During the Oscars acceptance speech, visual effects supervisor Bill Westenhofer attempted to reference the difficulties facing Rhythm and Hues...only for his microphone to get cut off. A plea for the folks who made Life of Pi possible was drowned out by the theme music from Jaws. It’s impossible to say for certain whether or not this was intentionally a way of silencing visual effects artists from speaking out about hardships facing the visual effects industry. However, what’s clear is that it’s one of many instances in the modern world where major film institutions or studios stifle discussion about the struggles facing visual effects artists.

Whether it’s all the hardships facing the visual effects artists tasked with the various Marvel Studios projects or the horror stories from animators who worked on Sausage Party, it’s clear visual effects technicians and artists are often viewed as expendable by studios. They’re perceived as just easily replaceable cogs in a machine, which couldn’t be further from the truth. More documentaries about visual effects artists wouldn’t automatically solve this systemic problem (unionizing would be a great way to drastically confront that issue), but it would provide a distinctly human rebuke to the default approach to visual effects artists by Hollywood. The very same people run ragged by poorly conceived schedules and bad planning could now be in front of the camera. No longer would they be drowned out by the music from Jaws, but now viewers could understand their difficulties as well as their creative processes.

More VFX Documentaries Could Highlight Diversity

Image via Universal Studios

More visual effects documentaries could also correct one oversight from the entries in this subgenre that do exist right now: the lack of diversity. There’s no question that there are struggles to create opportunities in the world of visual effects for women (the candidates are out there, they just need to be given the chance to excel), but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any women and members of other marginalized genders working in the visual effects industry today or in any era! Dating back to the days of Milicent Patrick designed the Creature from the Black Lagoon, there are countless fascinating stories about gals in VFX that could make for compelling documentaries. Meanwhile, a 2021 online panel highlighting Black VFX artists emphasized just how diverse the world of visual effects artists truly is. Documentaries focusing on a slew of visual effects wizards who happen to be non-white would be a balm for the soul.

Even with modern cinema’s heavy reliance on visual effects, many of the artists most responsible for those techniques are often cast aside into the shadows. Documentaries about visual effects artists have already proven to be a great way to appreciate the likes of Phil Tippett and the early pioneers of stop-motion animation, among many others. We desperately need even more of these types of documentaries to shed a deeply human light on folks movie studios often disregard so callously. Not only would there be a grander richly human purpose behind such projects, but the highly enjoyable track record of previous documentaries about visual effects artists suggests we’d also get a lot of cool entertainment. Even as someone who likes to watch as many different kinds of films as possible, the idea of getting even more documentaries in the mold of Phil Tippett: Mad Dreams and Monsters has us drooling like Homer Simpson.