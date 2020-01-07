‘The Mandalorian’, ‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘Game of Thrones’ Lead Visual Effects Society Nominations

Facebook Messenger

The list of nominees for the 2020 Visual Effects Society Awards has finally arrived. There are some immediate standout contenders, including The Mandalorian, HBO’s Game of ThronesAvengers: Endgame, and Netflix’s Stranger ThingsThe Mandalorian‘s work on bringing the deeply adorable Baby Yoda to life is getting props in multiple categories while Game of Thrones‘ work on their epic battle sequences have gotten the proper nods, too. Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo‘s Smart Hulk has scooped up a nomination in the Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature while Stranger Things is being recognized for its work on bringing the truly gross, terrifying creatures of the Upside Down to live in Season 3.

It’s also worth noting just how overwhelmingly dominant Disney is thanks to its own movies like The Lion King and Aladdin getting nominations but also through the studios it owns including Pixar and Marvel Studios, with Toy Story 4 and Captain Marvel also making their way into this list of nominees. That said, there’s a healthy variety of categories included here, with videogames, commercials, and student projects also showing up on the list.

For more, make sure to check out the recently released lists for the 2020 BAFTA nominees and the 2020 PGA nominees. Check out the complete list of nominees below:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Alita: Battle Angel

Richard Hollander
Kevin Sherwood
Eric Saindon
Richard Baneham
Bob Trevino

Avengers: Endgame

Daniel DeLeeuw
Jen Underdahl
Russell Earl
Matt Aitken
Daniel Sudick

Gemini Man

Bill Westenhofer
Karen Murphy-Mundell
Guy Williams
Sheldon Stopsack
Mark Hawker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Roger Guyett
Stacy Bissell
Patrick Tubach
Neal Scanlan
Dominic Tuohy

The Lion King

Robert Legato
Tom Peitzman
Adam Valdez
Andrew R. Jones

star-wars-the-rise-of-skywalker-babu-frik

Image via Lucasfilm

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

1917

Guillaume Rocheron
Sona Pak
Greg Butler
Vijay Selvam
Dominic Tuohy

Ford v. Ferrari

Olivier Dumont
Kathy Siegel
Dave Morley
Malte Sarnes
Mark Byers

Joker

Edwin Rivera
Brice Parker
Mathew Giampa
Bryan Godwin
Jeff Brink

The Aeronauts

Louis Morin
Annie Godin
Christian Kaestner
Ara Khanikian
Mike Dawson

The Irishman

Pablo Helman
Mitch Ferm
Jill Brooks
Leandro Estebecorena
Jeff Brink

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

Frozen II

Steve Goldberg
Peter Del Vecho
Mark Hammel
Michael Giaimo

Klaus

Sergio Pablos
Matthew Teevan
Marcin Jakubowski
Szymon Biernacki

Missing Link

Brad Schiff
Travis KnightSteve Emerson
Benoit Dubuc

The Lego Movie 2

David Burgess
Tim Smith
Mark Theriault
John Rix

Toy Story 4

Josh Cooley
Mark Nielsen
Bob Moyer
Gary Bruins

toy-story-4-ally-maki

Image via Disney/Pixar

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Game of Thrones: “The Bells”
Joe Bauer
Steve Kullback
Ted Rae
Mohsen Mousavi
Sam Conway

His Dark Materials: “The Fight to the Death”
Russell Dodgson
James Whitlam
Shawn Hillier
Robert Harrington

Lady and the Tramp

Robert Weaver
Christopher Raimo
Arslan Elver
Michael Cozens
Bruno Van Zeebroeck

Lost in Space: “Episode: Ninety-Seven:”

Jabbar Raisani
Terron Pratt
Niklas Jacobson
Juri Stanossek
Paul Benjamin

Stranger Things: “Chapter Six: E Pluribus Unum”

Paul Graff
Tom Ford
Michael Maher Jr.
Martin Pelletier
Andy Sowers

The Mandalorian: “The Child”

Richard Bluff
Abbigail Keller
Jason Porter
Hayden Jones
Roy Cancinon

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Chernobyl: “1:23:45”

Max Dennison
Lindsay McFarlane
Clare Cheetham
Paul Jones
Claudius Christian Rauch

Living With Yourself: “Nice Knowing You”

Jay Worth
Jacqueline VandenBussche
Chris Wright
Tristan Zerafa

See: “Godflame”

Adrian de Wet
Eve Fizzinoglia
Matthew Welford
Pedro Sabrosa
Tom Blacklock

The Crown: “Aberfan”

Ben Turner
Reece Ewing
David Fleet
Jonathan Wood

Vikings: “What Happens in the Cave”

Dominic Remane
Mike Borrett
Ovidiu Cinazan
Tom Morrison
Paul Byrne

chernobyl-image-jared-harris

Image via HBO

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Charles Chabert
Chris Parise
Attila Zalanyi
Patrick Hagar

Control

Janne Pulkkinen
Elmeri Raitanen
Matti Hämäläinen
James Tottman

Gears 5

Aryan Hanbeck
Laura Kippax
Greg Mitchell
Stu Maxwell

Myth: A Frozen Tale

Jeff Gipson
Nicholas Russell
Brittney Lee
Jose Luis Gomez Diaz

Vader Immortal: Episode I

Ben Snow
Mike Doran
Aaron McBride
Steve Henricks

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

Anthem Conviction

Viktor Muller
Lenka Likarova
Chris Harvey
Petr Marek

BMW Legend

Michael Gregory
Christian Downes
Tim Kafka
Toya Drechsler

Hennessy: The Seven Worlds

Carsten Keller
Selcuk Ergen
Kiril Mirkov
William Laban

PlayStation: Feel The Power of Pro

Sam Driscoll
Clare Melia
Gary Driver
Stefan Susemihl

Purdey’s: Hummingbird

Jules Janaud
Emma Cook
Matthew Thomas
Philip Child

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

Avengers: Damage Control

Michael Koperwas
Shereif Fattouh
Ian Bowie
Kishore Vijay
Curtis Hickman

Jurassic World: The Ride

Hayden Landis
Friend Wells
Heath Kraynak
Ellen Coss

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Asa Kalama
Rob Huebner
Khatsho Orfali
Susan Greenhow

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Jason Bayever
Patrick Kearney
Carol Norton
Bill George

Universal Sphere

James Healy
Morgan MacCuish
Ben West
Charlie Bayliss

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature

Alita Battle Angel: Alita

Michael Cozens
Mark Haenga
Olivier Lesaint
Dejan Momcilovic

Avengers Endgame: Smart Hulk

Kevin Martel
Ebrahim Jahromi
Sven Jensen
Robert Allman

Gemini Man: Junior

Paul Story
Stuart Adcock
Emiliano Padovani
Marco Revelant

The Lion King: Scar

Gabriel Arnold
James Hood
Julia Friedl
Daniel Fortheringham

alita-battle-angel-image

Image via 20th Century Fox

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature

Frozen II: The Water Nøkk

Svetla Radivoeva
Marc Bryant
Richard E. Lehmann
Cameron Black

Klaus: Jesper

Yoshimishi Tamura
Alfredo Cassano
Maxime Delalande
Jason Schwartzman

Missing Link: Susan

Rachelle Lambden
Brenda Baumgarten
Morgan Hay
Benoit Dubuc

Toy Story 4: Bo Peep

Radford Hurn
Tanja Krampfert
George Nguyen
Becki Rocha Tower

Outstanding Animated Character In An Episode Or Real-time Project

Lady And The Tramp: Tramp

Thiago Martins
Arslan Elver
Stanislas Paillereau
Martine Chartrand

Stranger Things 3: Tom/Bruce Monster

Joseph Dubé-arsenault
Antoine Barthod
Frederick Gagnon
Xavier Lafarge

The Mandalorian: “The Child”, Mudhorn

Terry Bannon
Rudy Massar
Hugo Leygnac

The Umbrella Academy: “Pilot”, Pogo

Aidan Martin
Craig Young
Olivier Beierlein
Laurent Herveic

Outstanding Animated Character In A Commercial

Apex Legends: “Meltdown”, Mirage

Chris Bayol
John Fielding
Derrick Sesson
Nole Murphy

Churchill: Churchie

Martino Madeddu
Philippe Moine
Clement Granjon
Jon Wood

Cyberpunk 2077: Dex

Jonas Ekman
Jonas Skoog
Marek Madej
Grzegorz Chojnacki

John Lewis: “Excitable Edgar”, Edgar

Tim Van Hussen
Diarmid Harrison-murray
Amir Bazzazi
Michael Diprose

Outstanding Created Environment In A Photoreal Feature

Aladdin: Agrabah

Daniel Schmid
Falk Boje
Stanislaw Marek
Kevin George

Alita: Battle Angel: Iron City

John Stevenson-galvin
Ryan Arcus
Mathias Larserud
Mark Tait

Motherless Brooklyn: Penn Station
John Bair
Vance Miller
Sebastian Romero
Steve Sullivan

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker: Pasaana Desert

Daniele Bigi
Steve Hardy
John Seru
Steven Denyer

The Lion King: The Pridelands
Marco Rolandi
Luca Bonatti
Jules Bodenstein
Filippo Preti

Outstanding Created Environment In An Animated Feature

Frozen II: Giants’ Gorge

Samy Segura
Jay V. Jackson
Justin Cram
Scott Townsend

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World: The Hidden World

Chris Grun
Ronnie Cleland
Ariel Chisholm
Philippe Brochu

Missing Link: Passage To India Jungle

Oliver Jones
Phil Brotherton
Nick Mariana
Ralph Procida

Toy Story 4: Antiques Mall

Hosuk Chang
Andrew Finley
Alison Leaf
Philip Shoebottom

missing-link-laika

Image via United Artists

Outstanding Created Environment In An Episode, Commercial, Or Real-time Project

Game Of Thrones: “The Iron Throne”, Red Keep Plaza

Carlos Patrick Deleon
Alonso Bocanegra Martinez
Marcela Silva
Benjamin Ross

Lost In Space: “Precipice”, The Trench

Philip Engström
Benjamin Bernon
Martin Bergquist
Xuan Prada

The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance: The Endless Forest

Sulé Bryan
Charles Chorein
Christian Waite
Martyn Hawkins

The Mandalorian: Nevarro Town

Alex Murtaza
Yanick Gaudreau
Marco Tremblay
Maryse Bouchard

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography In A CG Project

Alita: Battle Angel

Emile Ghorayeb
Simon Jung
Nick Epstein
Mike Perry

The Lion King

Robert Legato
Caleb Deschanel
Ben Grossmann
Aj Sciutto

The Mandalorian: “The Prisoner”, The Roost

Richard Bluff
Jason Porter
Landis Fields Iv
Baz Idione

Toy Story 4

Jean-claude Kalache
Patrick Lin

Outstanding Model In A Photoreal Or Animated Project

Lost In Space: The Resolute

Xuan Prada
Jason Martin
Jonathan Vårdstedt
Eric Andersson

Missing Link: The Manchuria

Todd Alan Harvey
Dan Casey
Katy Hughes

The Man In The High Castle: Rocket Train

Neil Taylor
Casi Blume
Ben Mcdougal
Chris Kuhn

The Mandalorian: “The Sin”, The Razorcrest

Doug Chiang
Jay Machado
John Goodson
Landis Fields Iv

Outstanding Effects Simulations In A Photoreal Feature

Dumbo: Bubble Elephants

Sam Hancock
Victor Glushchenko
Andrew Savchenko
Arthur Moody

Spider-Man: Far From Home: Molten Man

Adam Gailey
Jacob Santamaria
Jacob Clark
Stephanie Molk

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Don Wong
Thibault Gauriau
Goncalo Cababca
Francois-maxence Desplanques

The Lion King

David Schneider
Samantha Hiscock
Andy Feery
Kostas Strevlos

the-lion-king-timon-pumbaa-simba

Image via Disney

Outstanding Effects Simulations In An Animated Feature

Abominable

Alex Timchenko
Domin Lee
Michael Losure
Eric Warren

Frozen II

Erin V. Ramos
Scott Townsend
Thomas Wickes
Rattanin Sirinaruemarn

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World: Water And Waterfalls

Derek Cheung
Baptiste Van Opstal
Youxi Woo
Jason Mayer

Toy Story 4

Alexis Angelidis
Amit Baadkar
Lyon Liew
Michael Lorenzen

Outstanding Effects Simulations In An Episode, Commercial, Or Real-time Project

Game Of Thrones: “The Bells”
Marcel Kern
Paul Fuller
Ryo Sakaguchi
Thomas Hartmann

Hennessy: The Seven Worlds

Selcuk Ergen
Radu Ciubotariu
Andreu Lucio
Vincent Ullmann

Lost In Space: “Precipice”, Water Planet

Juri Bryan
Hugo Medda
Kristian Olsson
John Perrigo

Stranger Things 3: Melting Tom/Bruce
Nathan Arbuckle
Christian Gaumond
James Dong
Aleksandr Starkov

The Mandalorian: “The Child”, Mudhorn

Xavier Martin Ramirez
Ian Baxter
Fabio Siino
Andrea Rosa

Outstanding Compositing In A Feature

Alita: Battle Angel

Adam Bradley
Carlo Scaduto
Hirofumi Takeda
Ben Roberts

Avengers: Endgame

Tim Walker
Blake Winder
Tobias Wiesner
Joerg Bruemmer

Captain Marvel: Young Nick Fury

Trent Claus
David Moreno Hernandez
Jeremiah Sweeney
Yuki Uehara

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Jeff Sutherland
John Galloway
Sam Bassett
Charles Lai

The Irishman

Nelson Sepulveda
Vincent Papaix
Benjamin O’brien
Christopher Doerhoff

captain-marvel-young-nick-fury

Image via Marvel Studios

Outstanding Compositing In An Episode

Game Of Thrones: “The Bells”

Sean Heuston
Scott Joseph
James Elster
Corinne Teo

Game Of Thrones: “The Long Night”, Dragon Ground Battle

Mark Richardson
Darren Christie
Nathan Abbott
Owen Longstaff

Stranger Things 3: Starcourt Mall Battle

Simon Lehembre
Andrew Kowbell
Karim El-masry
Miklos Mesterhazy

Watchmen: “Pilot”, Looking Glass

Nathaniel Larouche
Iyi Tubi
Perunika Yorgova
Mitchell Beaton

Outstanding Compositing In A Commercial

“BMW Legend”

Toya Drechsler
Vivek Tekale
Guillaume Weiss
Alexander Kulikov

“Feeding America; I Am Hunger In America”

Dan Giraldo
Marcelo Pasqualino
Alexander Koester

“Hennessy; The Seven Worlds”
Rod Norman
Guillaume Weiss
Alexander Kulikov
Alessandro Granella

“Playstation: Feel The Power Of Pro”

Gary Driver
Stefan Susemihl
Greg Spencer
Theajo Dharan

Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects In A Photoreal Or Animated Project

Aladdin: Magic Carpet

Mark Holt
Jay Mallet
Will Wyatt
Dickon Mitchell

Game Of Thrones: “The Bells”

Sam Conway
Terry Palmer
Laurence Harvey
Alastair Vardy

Terminator: Dark Fate

Neil Corbould
David Brighton
Ray Ferguson
Keith Dawson

The Dark Crystal: The Age Of Resistance: “She Knows All The Secrets”

Sean Mathiesen
Jon Savage
Toby Froud
Phil Harvey

dark-crystal-age-of-resistance-skeksis

Image via Netflix

Outstanding Visual Effects In A Student Project

Downfall

Matias Heker
Stephen Moroz
Bradley Cocksedge

Love And Fifty Megatons

Denis Krez
Josephine Roß
Paulo Scatena
Lukas Löffler

Oeil Pour Oeil

Alan Guimont
Thomas Boileau
Malcom Hunt
Robin Courtoise

The Beauty

Marc Angele
Aleksandra Todorovic
Pascal Schelbli
Noel Winzen

