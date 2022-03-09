Movie fans are in the heart of award season, and last night the Visual Effects Society (VES) held the 20th annual VES Awards. To the surprise of no one, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaptation took home four wins and the top prize of Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature. The Sci-fi epic’s other wins include Model, Effects Simulations, and Composition & Lighting.

On the animated side, Encanto also took home four wins and the top honor in the medium with Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature. The animated musical also won for Animated Character, Created Environments, and Virtual Cinematography. Dune and Encanto both came into the show with six nominations each, so it is fitting that they would both lead their respective fields. Villeneuve and his team painstakingly brought the planet of Arrakis from Frank Herbert’s novel to life, while Encanto was this vibrantly breathtaking dance that you just could not look away from. Raya and the Last Dragon also won for Effects Simulation in an Animated Feature.

Other notable wins of the night include Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho for Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature, Spider-Man: No Way Home for Created Environments in a Photoreal Feature, and Jungle Cruise for Special(Practical) Effects in a Photoreal Project.

The Apple+ series Foundation was the only show of the night to win multiple awards, which included Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode and Effects Simulations in an Episode. Loki was not so lucky as, while the show had the most nominations at four, it only took home Composition & Lighting in an Episode. Finally, The Witcher took home one award for Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project for the work on Nivellen the Cursed Man.

When talking at the event, VES Chair Lisa Cooke stated:

“In all of our colleagues honored tonight, we see best in class work that elevates the art of storytelling and exemplifies the spirit of adaptation and ingenuity — talents that have kept audiences engaged and uplifted, now, more than ever. The VES Awards is the only venue that showcases and honors these outstanding global artists across a wide range of disciplines, and we are extremely proud of all our winners and nominees!”

VES was celebrating its 25th-anniversary last night as well as the 20th anniversary of its award show. Due to this, it is great to see so many projects get the spotlight. Visual effects are an aspect of film that usually gets glossed over by fans unjustly, and when you think of movies like Dune or Last Night in Soho, the latter of which has not gotten much love this award season, those extraordinary achievements would be lost without the hard work of all the VFX teams. It is an aspect of film or television that can pull you out of the immersion of the experience, but when done right, there is arguably nothing more magical than watching amazing visual effects.

You can view the complete list of winners down below.

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Dune

Paul Lambert

Brice Parker

Tristan Myles

Brian Connor

Gerd Nefzer

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Last Night in Soho

Tom Proctor

Gavin Gregory

Julian Gnass

Fabricio Baessa

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto

Scott Kersavage

Bradford Simonsen

Thaddeus P. Miller

Ian Gooding

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

Foundation, “The Emperor’s Peace”

Chris MacLean

Addie Manis

Mike Enriquez

Chris Keller

Paul Byrne

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

See, “Rock-A-Bye”

Chris Wright

Parker Chehak

Javier Roca

Tristan Zerafa

Tony Kenny

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A REAL-TIME PROJECT

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Yi-chao Sandy Lin-Chiang

Joseph Knox

Gareth Richards

Shane Daley

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A COMMERCIAL

Sheba; “Hope Reef”

Grant Walker

Sophie Harrison

Hernan Llano

Michael Baker

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SPECIAL VENUE PROJECT

Jurassic World Adventure

Eugénie von Tunzelmann

Maximilian McNair MacEwan

Stephen Goalby

Brad Silby

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Finch; Jeff

Harinarayan Rajeev

Matthias Schoenegger

Simon Allen

Paul Nelson

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto; Mirabel Madrigal

Kelly McClanahan

Sergi Caballer

Mary Twohig

Jose Luis “Weecho” Velasquez

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN EPISODE OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

The Witcher; Nivellen the Cursed Man

Marko Chulev

Rasely Ma

Mike Beaulieu

Robin Witzsche

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A COMMERCIAL

Smart Energy; “Einstein Knows Best”; Einstein

Alex Hammond

Harsh Borah

Clare Williams

Andreas Graichen

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Spider-Man: No Way Home; The Mirror Dimension

Eric Le Dieu de Ville

Thomas Dotheij

Ryan Olliffe

Claire Le Teuff

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto; Antonio’s Room

Camille Andre

Andrew Finley

Chris Patrick O’Connell

Amol Sathe

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

Sheba; “Hope Reef”

Henrique Campanha

Baptiste Roy

Luca Veronese

Timothee Maron

OUTSTANDING VIRTUAL CINEMATOGRAPHY IN A CG PROJECT

Encanto, “We Don’t Talk about Bruno”

Nathan Detroit Warner

Dorian Bustamante

Tyler Kupferer

Michael Woodside

OUTSTANDING MODEL IN A PHOTOREAL OR ANIMATED PROJECT

Dune; Royal Ornithopter

Marc Austin

Anna Yamazoe

Michael Chang

Rachael Dunk

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Dune; Dunes of Arrakis

Gero Grimm

Ivan Larinin

Hideki Okano

Zuny Byeongjun An

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Raya and the Last Dragon

Le Joyce Tong

Henrik Fält

Rattanin Sirinaruemarn

Jacob Rice

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

Foundation, “Collapse of the Galactic Empire”

Giovanni Casadei

Mikel Zuloaga

Steven Moor

Louis Manjarres

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A FEATURE

Dune; Attack on Arrakeen

Gregory Haas

Francesco Dell’Anna

Abhishek Chaturvedi

Cleve Zhu

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN AN EPISODE

Loki, “Lamentis”; Shuroo City Destruction

Paul Chapman

Tom Truscott

Biagio Figliuzzi

Attila Szalma

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A COMMERCIAL

Verizon; “The Reset”

David Piombino

Rajesh Kaushik

Manideep Sanisetty

Tim Crean

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL (PRACTICAL) EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL PROJECT

Jungle Cruise

JD Schwalm

Nick Rand

Robert Spurlock

Nick Byrd

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A STUDENT PROJECT

Green

Camille Poiriez

Arielle Cohen

Eloise Thibaut

Louis Florean

