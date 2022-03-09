Movie fans are in the heart of award season, and last night the Visual Effects Society (VES) held the 20th annual VES Awards. To the surprise of no one, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaptation took home four wins and the top prize of Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature. The Sci-fi epic’s other wins include Model, Effects Simulations, and Composition & Lighting.
On the animated side, Encanto also took home four wins and the top honor in the medium with Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature. The animated musical also won for Animated Character, Created Environments, and Virtual Cinematography. Dune and Encanto both came into the show with six nominations each, so it is fitting that they would both lead their respective fields. Villeneuve and his team painstakingly brought the planet of Arrakis from Frank Herbert’s novel to life, while Encanto was this vibrantly breathtaking dance that you just could not look away from. Raya and the Last Dragon also won for Effects Simulation in an Animated Feature.
Other notable wins of the night include Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho for Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature, Spider-Man: No Way Home for Created Environments in a Photoreal Feature, and Jungle Cruise for Special(Practical) Effects in a Photoreal Project.
The Apple+ series Foundation was the only show of the night to win multiple awards, which included Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode and Effects Simulations in an Episode. Loki was not so lucky as, while the show had the most nominations at four, it only took home Composition & Lighting in an Episode. Finally, The Witcher took home one award for Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project for the work on Nivellen the Cursed Man.
When talking at the event, VES Chair Lisa Cooke stated:
“In all of our colleagues honored tonight, we see best in class work that elevates the art of storytelling and exemplifies the spirit of adaptation and ingenuity — talents that have kept audiences engaged and uplifted, now, more than ever. The VES Awards is the only venue that showcases and honors these outstanding global artists across a wide range of disciplines, and we are extremely proud of all our winners and nominees!”
VES was celebrating its 25th-anniversary last night as well as the 20th anniversary of its award show. Due to this, it is great to see so many projects get the spotlight. Visual effects are an aspect of film that usually gets glossed over by fans unjustly, and when you think of movies like Dune or Last Night in Soho, the latter of which has not gotten much love this award season, those extraordinary achievements would be lost without the hard work of all the VFX teams. It is an aspect of film or television that can pull you out of the immersion of the experience, but when done right, there is arguably nothing more magical than watching amazing visual effects.
You can view the complete list of winners down below.
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
Dune
Paul Lambert
Brice Parker
Tristan Myles
Brian Connor
Gerd Nefzer
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
Last Night in Soho
Tom Proctor
Gavin Gregory
Julian Gnass
Fabricio Baessa
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE
Encanto
Scott Kersavage
Bradford Simonsen
Thaddeus P. Miller
Ian Gooding
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE
Foundation, “The Emperor’s Peace”
Chris MacLean
Addie Manis
Mike Enriquez
Chris Keller
Paul Byrne
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE
See, “Rock-A-Bye”
Chris Wright
Parker Chehak
Javier Roca
Tristan Zerafa
Tony Kenny
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A REAL-TIME PROJECT
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Yi-chao Sandy Lin-Chiang
Joseph Knox
Gareth Richards
Shane Daley
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A COMMERCIAL
Sheba; “Hope Reef”
Grant Walker
Sophie Harrison
Hernan Llano
Michael Baker
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SPECIAL VENUE PROJECT
Jurassic World Adventure
Eugénie von Tunzelmann
Maximilian McNair MacEwan
Stephen Goalby
Brad Silby
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
Finch; Jeff
Harinarayan Rajeev
Matthias Schoenegger
Simon Allen
Paul Nelson
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE
Encanto; Mirabel Madrigal
Kelly McClanahan
Sergi Caballer
Mary Twohig
Jose Luis “Weecho” Velasquez
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN EPISODE OR REAL-TIME PROJECT
The Witcher; Nivellen the Cursed Man
Marko Chulev
Rasely Ma
Mike Beaulieu
Robin Witzsche
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A COMMERCIAL
Smart Energy; “Einstein Knows Best”; Einstein
Alex Hammond
Harsh Borah
Clare Williams
Andreas Graichen
OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
Spider-Man: No Way Home; The Mirror Dimension
Eric Le Dieu de Ville
Thomas Dotheij
Ryan Olliffe
Claire Le Teuff
OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE
Encanto; Antonio’s Room
Camille Andre
Andrew Finley
Chris Patrick O’Connell
Amol Sathe
OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT
Sheba; “Hope Reef”
Henrique Campanha
Baptiste Roy
Luca Veronese
Timothee Maron
OUTSTANDING VIRTUAL CINEMATOGRAPHY IN A CG PROJECT
Encanto, “We Don’t Talk about Bruno”
Nathan Detroit Warner
Dorian Bustamante
Tyler Kupferer
Michael Woodside
OUTSTANDING MODEL IN A PHOTOREAL OR ANIMATED PROJECT
Dune; Royal Ornithopter
Marc Austin
Anna Yamazoe
Michael Chang
Rachael Dunk
OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
Dune; Dunes of Arrakis
Gero Grimm
Ivan Larinin
Hideki Okano
Zuny Byeongjun An
OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE
Raya and the Last Dragon
Le Joyce Tong
Henrik Fält
Rattanin Sirinaruemarn
Jacob Rice
OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT
Foundation, “Collapse of the Galactic Empire”
Giovanni Casadei
Mikel Zuloaga
Steven Moor
Louis Manjarres
OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A FEATURE
Dune; Attack on Arrakeen
Gregory Haas
Francesco Dell’Anna
Abhishek Chaturvedi
Cleve Zhu
OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN AN EPISODE
Loki, “Lamentis”; Shuroo City Destruction
Paul Chapman
Tom Truscott
Biagio Figliuzzi
Attila Szalma
OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A COMMERCIAL
Verizon; “The Reset”
David Piombino
Rajesh Kaushik
Manideep Sanisetty
Tim Crean
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL (PRACTICAL) EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL PROJECT
Jungle Cruise
JD Schwalm
Nick Rand
Robert Spurlock
Nick Byrd
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A STUDENT PROJECT
Green
Camille Poiriez
Arielle Cohen
Eloise Thibaut
Louis Florean
