After almost two decades serving as the Visual Effects Society’s (VES) Executive Director, Eric Roth has announced his retirement in a new statement. Not only is he stepping down from his esteemed position, but he’ll also be retiring from the entertainment business as a whole. News of his retirement comes just before the Society’s 25th anniversary, something Roth acknowledges as part of his reasoning behind the decision.

In a well-thought-out and artfully crafted letter, Roth revealed his primary reasons for his retirement being to enjoy more time with his family as well as “traveling, and pursuing my next chapter.” The creative also cited underlying health issues as being one of his determinates. He refers to his time leading as VES’ Executive Director as “a true honor and the pinnacle” of his career. Listing the long line of accomplishments the society was able to achieve over his time with the organization, Roth celebrated the “award-winning VFX Voice magazine… three editions of the VES Handbook of Visual Effects” and more - all the while acknowledging the team effort that went into each task.

Offering a parting statement VES Chair, Lisa Cooke, commented that the organization was “exceptionally proud and fortunate to have a leader of Eric’s caliber.” She added that her colleague had “the unparalleled skills needed to drive this dynamic organization forward” and that he’s been “the kind of collaborator, mentor, and cheerleader you always hope to work with.” Finally, she praised him for the “transformational work” he achieved over his tenure in order to continue “growing the Society into this rich global community.” Through Roth’s efforts, and those of the rest of the crew behind VES, the Society’s numbers have grown exponentially over the last 19 years. What began with around 750 people, predominantly living in California, turned into a 4,400-member community spanning over 45 countries.

With Roth leaving not only his role at the Society but also his position behind blockbuster hits, he, as Cooke puts it, “leaves an enormous legacy” for those in the industry to carry on. As of right now, no one has been announced to pick up Roth’s torch as VES’ Executive Director, but the Board’s Executive Committee—presided over by Cooke—has begun their search.

We’re wishing Roth a relaxing and enjoyable retirement.

