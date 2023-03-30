The phenomenon of visually impressive movies that fail to deliver a compelling story is not a novel concept in Hollywood. Great movies are a combination of art and entertainment. While some films may be optically incredible, they can ultimately fall flat due to many factors, and Redditors are not shy about pointing those movies out.

RELATED: 10 Movies That Completely Ruined Songs For Redditors

Amazing visual effects and spectacular cinematography cannot make a movie excellent by itself. Reddit users have some strong opinions (including some hot takes) on the matter.

10 ‘Tron Legacy’ (2010)

Tron: Legacy follows Sam Flynn (Garrett Hedlund), the son of Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges), who enters a digital world to find his father, who has been missing for over two decades. While there, Sam uncovers a sinister conspiracy in the process.

Tron Legacy is a genuinely innovative movie. The neon-lit world of the Grid comes to life with stunning detail. The use of motion capture technology, including Bridges' de-aged likeness, is particularly noteworthy. However, despite its dazzling visuals, the plot is difficult to follow, with little explanation for the events. User as-16 writes, “The style is perfect, but the actors' delivery of some lines is just so cringeworthy.”

9 ‘The Cell’ (2000)

The Cell follows a psychologist, Catherine Deane (Jennifer Lopez), who enters the mind of a comatose serial killer, Carl Rudolph Stargher (Vincent D'Onofrio). Catherine enters his mind to try and save his latest victim.

RELATED: 'Decision to Leave' & 9 Other Intense Psychological Thrillers That Explore The Human Psyche

The Cell’s director, Tarsem Singh, is known for his ingenious and imaginative approach to visual storytelling, and this movie is no exception. The film's dreamlike sequences and vividly surreal imagery create a sense of otherworldly beauty that is both stunning and unsettling. However, while the movie's premise is interesting, the execution is confusing, jumping between dreams and reality. Ryugung notes, “Yeah, it was a wonderful mix of "yeah, that totally wouldn't work" and "what's the reasoning here, again?"

8 ‘Avatar’ (2009)

Avatar tells the story of a paraplegic marine named Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) who becomes involved in a conflict between the Na'vi people and the human colonizers of the planet Pandora. Jake ultimately falls in love with a Na'vi woman named Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).

Avatar’s use of visual effects is truly remarkable. The film's world-building is unparalleled, with its lush landscapes creating a sense of hypnotic fantasy. The use of motion capture technology and 3D technology was groundbreaking at the time of the film's release. But the story is derivative and predictable, with a plot that closely mirrors that of numerous other science fiction and fantasy films. SleepyWeasel005 writes, “Avatar was amazing in IMAX 3D. When you take that away, you're left with a pretty bland movie…”

7 ‘Sucker Punch’ (2011)

Image via Warner Bros.

Sucker Punch recounts the story of a young woman named Babydoll (Emily Browning) who escapes into a fantastical world after being committed to a mental institution. While there, she and a group of fellow inmates engage in various missions to try and secure their freedom.

Sucker Punch’s fantastical dreamscapes and battle scenes are captivating. The opening scene is breathtaking. It masterfully blends reality and fantasy. The use of lighting and color is awe-inspiring, with the camera moving fluidly between the real and fantasy worlds, creating a sense of disorientation and heightened tension. Despite its exquisite visuals, the movie's story, particularly the ending, has been criticized. It is unsatisfying and leaves many loose ends unresolved. Redditor user notes, “It's too bad all those pretty effects went to something so awful.”

6 ‘Prometheus’ (2012)

Prometheus follows archeologist Elizabeth Shaw (Noomi Rapace) and android David (Michael Fassbender), leading a team of explorers to uncover the origins of human life. They soon discover a deadly threat that threatens their mission and lives.

RELATED: Preview Perjury: 10 Movie Trailers That Made A Film Look Better Than it Actually Was

Prometheus' exquisite landscapes and otherworldly environments spring to life with stunning detail and dynamic colors. Using practical sets, such as the Engineer's ship, adds a sense of realism to the film's world. While intriguing, the film's connections to the Alien franchise ultimately feel like a missed opportunity. Gimmeyourfingernails notes, “[it's] all junk but man [it] looks good.”

5 ‘Speed Racer’ (2008)

Speed Racer follows the title character, Speed Racer, portrayed by Emile Hirsch, as he joins a dangerous cross-country race to uncover the truth about his brother's death. He also deals with his family's racing business and a rival racer, Racer X, who Matthew Fox plays.

Speed Racer, inspired by the anime series of the same name, is visionary. One of the most breathtaking scenes is undoubtedly the rally. The camera angles and visual effects used are nothing short of dazzling. The scene is a visual feast, with every frame bursting with movement. Nevertheless, the film's underdeveloped characters make it disappointing. Nightfalls notes, “I really think Speed Racer was fully intended to be a piece of visual art, not a great movie. The visuals really were incredible, and it's clear there wasn't a lot of effort put into storytelling.”

4 ‘Transcendence’ (2014)

Dr. Will Caster (Johnny Depp), an artificial intelligence researcher who becomes an advanced AI after an attack, is the premise for the movie Transcendence. Will’s wife, Evelyn (Rebecca Hall), tries to keep his consciousness alive while dealing with the consequences of his newfound power.

RELATED: From 'The Matrix' to 'Ex Machina': Best Sci-Fi Movies About AI

One particularly impressive scene in Transcendence is when Will explores his new capabilities. The scene is a vivid display of special effects that are both dazzling and intricate. As the camera follows the bird's wings, the audience sees how it flutters and glides. Despite its awe-inspiring visuals, the movie's pacing is uneven, with long-winded dialogue and abrupt action sequences creating a disjointed movie. JamesJFresh writes, “Transcendence. … It's a terrible film, but great eye candy.”

3 ‘Alice in Wonderland' (2010)

Alice in Wonderland follows Alice Kingsleigh (Mia Wasikowska) as she falls down a rabbit hole and enters a whimsical world filled with peculiar creatures. The tyrannical Red Queen (Helena Bonham Carter) pursues Alice, and Alice must overthrow her to restore peace to Wonderland.

RELATED: The 10 Most Iconic Female Characters in Tim Burton Films

The film's fantastical and surreal world is a colorful setting. Filled with lush gardens, towering mushrooms, and whimsical flowers that seem to come to life, many of the scenes add to the dream-like quality of the movie. Riddlrr noted, “The film looked and sounded beautiful.” Unfortunately, the film's plot is thin. Its attempts at emotional resonance fall flat, where the film's visual achievements become ultimately overshadowed by its shortcomings.

2 ‘Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close' (2011)

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close tells the story of a young boy named Oskar Schell (Thomas Horn) who embarks on a journey to find the lock that fits a key left behind by his father, played by Tom Hanks. Hank’s character died in the 9/11 terrorist attack.

In one of the most striking scenes in the movie, Schell watches a projection of a person falling from the World Trade Center. The scene is hauntingly beautiful, with the projection as a slow-motion ballet, capturing the falling person's weightlessness and ethereal presence. Using black-and-white imagery creates a sense of otherworldliness that is captivating. Unfortunately, many felt that the film's handling of the sensitive subject of 9/11 is questionable and potentially exploitative. FineMoose writes, “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close. Is it bad? Well, it certainly felt empty. … However, the film is undeniably beautiful.” While the film's attempts to explore the emotional aftermath of the tragedy are understandable, its execution is often heavy-handed.

1 ‘The Last Airbender’ (2010)

The Last Airbender follows a young boy named Aang (Noah Ringer), who must stop the Fire Nation. The Fire Nation is trying to destroy the world, and Aang recruits the help of Katara (Nicola Peltz) and Sokka (Jackson Rathbone).

RELATED: Avatar: The Last Airbender' and 9 Highly Anticipated Netflix Series to Look Out For in 2023

The Last Airbender is gorgeous. It is breathtaking when Aang bends water for the first time on screen. The water looks as if it is alive, shimmering and dancing around him. The scene is a sensational display of visual effects, with the water flowing effortlessly and gracefully. But as a Redditor user writes, “Beautiful but boring.” The film's handling of the source material is questionable. The film condenses multiple seasons of the series into a single movie, resulting in significant changes to the story and characters.

NEXT: 'Dune' & 9 Other Great Movies Redditors Don’t Like