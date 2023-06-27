Everyone loves a good story told through film, but, at the end of the day, cinema is a visual medium first and foremost, so there's nothing as purely magical as a visually stunning movie. These can come from all over the world and from a wide variety of directors, proving that every country has a unique perspective on this beautiful art form.

Multiple eye-popping films have come from Japan, with Akira Kurosawa's iconic classic Ran, and from Mexico, like Alfonso Cuarón's black-and-white drama Roma, one of the best modern films of the Spanish-speaking world. These movies remind audiences worldwide that cinema is an art like no other.

10 'House' (1977)

The experimental Japanese comedy horror classic House is the surrealist extravaganza that'll leave you scratching your head, following a girl traveling to the country to visit her aunt's ancestral house. A series of bizarre events ensue that will make you question your grasp of reality at every turn.

The visuals of House are as strange and surrealistic as you'd expect, helping the story's tone and atmosphere wonderfully. Psychedelic colors, intrepid production design, creative use of graphic violence, and a sweet touch of animation make this a visually impressive film.

9 'Amélie' (2001)

French director Jean-Pierre Jeunet has an incredibly impressive track record, earning a reputation as a filmmaker who often makes movies with slick and stylish visuals. Amélie, perhaps his best-known movie, is no exception.

For a film all about finding magic and beauty in even the smallest of details in life, Jeunet's magnum opus sure does a fantastic job of conveying that feeling visually. Full of quirky little details, highly communicative editing, and camerawork, Amélie ensures you see the world with the same eyes of wonder as its lovable protagonist.

8 'Suspiria' (1977)

Not to be confused with its inferior (though still underrated) 2018 American remake, Dario Argento's Italian horror masterpiece Suspiria is perhaps one of the best-looking horror films ever made.

Bloody, surrealistic, and grandiose, Suspiria is perhaps the best-known exponent of giallo, an Italian genre of murder mysteries sprinkling some elements of slasher and sexploitation on top. The visuals of the film are colorful and attractive, and they do a magnificent job at sending chills down anyone's spine.

7 'The Holy Mountain' (1973)

The Chilean-French avant-garde director Alejandro Jodorowsky is best known as one of the leading representatives of cinematic surrealism. He has made movies all over the world, from his native Chile to the country where the significant majority of his filmography comes from Mexico. Of all his amazing films, many argue that The Holy Mountain is the best.

Known for his fearless approach to depicting nudity and violence onscreen and his impenetrable imagery and strange symbols, Jodorowsky's body of work is filled to the brim with jaw-dropping visuals. The Holy Mountain is especially stunning, with various stunning pictures that are bound to remain ingrained in your mind forever.

6 'Spirited Away' (2001)

Even overcoming the barrier of animation being looked down upon by many people, the great Hayao Miyazaki has managed to earn a reputation as one of the greatest Japanese filmmakers of all time. Spirited Away, the second film ever to win the Best Animated Feature Oscar, is certainly a crucial reason why.

This beautiful, deeply moving film is magic in its purest form. There are plenty of good reasons why it's considered one of the best anime movies ever made, and the impressive animation, flawless character designs, and profoundly enveloping landscapes and locales are definitely up there.

5 'Roma' (2018)

For Roma, renowned Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón took a different approach in comparison to the rest of his filmography. It's a deeply intimate, slow-burning, semi-autobiographical drama about the director's upbringing in the Roma neighborhood in Mexico City, told through the eyes of housekeeper Cleo.

The way Cuarón was able to capture the essence of '70s Mexico City is nothing short of impressive, really pulling you into the whole experience. The soundscape is essential to this atmosphere, but the visuals are the most incredible part. Beautiful naturalistic cinematography, grand period sets, and an amazing attention to detail make this the most visually staggering achievement of Cuarón's career.

4 'Hero' (2002)

Wuxia is a genre that explores the adventures of martial artists in ancient China. As you'd expect from this premise alone, these tend to be visually impressive movies. None of them are as much of a treat to the eyes, however, as Zhang Yimou's Hero.

Jet Li is a hell of a leading man, and the thoughtful screenplay makes this a better-written action flick than most. The real stars of the show, however, are the visuals. The use of color is excellent, the camera angles and movements are masterful, and all the action scenes look so awesome that it's pretty much impossible to take your eyes off of them. Because of all this and more, Hero is still considered one of the best martial arts films ever.

3 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Guillermo Del Toro's movies simply have no equal. His darkly magical style always perfectly bolsters intelligently plotted stories with thought-provoking messages, and perhaps nowhere is this clearer and better than in the Spanish-Mexican co-production Pan's Labyrinth, a critique of fascism and tyranny that you can't help but watch with eyes of neverending wonder.

The movie expertly straddles the line between horror, dark fantasy, and war drama, delivering a deeply hard-hitting narrative the likes of which you won't find anywhere else. The sets, makeup, and props are all flawlessly crafted, making it easy to feel like you really are inside this beautiful yet threatening world of magic.

2 'Angel's Egg' (1985)

Nowadays, the astonishing sci-fi masterpiece Angel's Egg tends to be one of the most tragically overlooked animated films, which should be counted as a crime against cinema itself. Though it's incredibly strange and pretty much impossible to get a true grasp of, it's an unforgettable experience that all fans of the medium should have at least once.

Filmmaker Mamoru Oshii has rightfully made a name for himself as a director of some of visually incredible classics of anime, and some would say that Angel's Egg is his best. With striking Gothic animation and intriguing creative decisions, Oshii tells a fascinating tale about religion, parental roles, and the aftermath of the nuclear bomb.

1 'Ran' (1985)

Akira Kurosawa isn't just the best Japanese filmmaker to ever do it; he's one of the best in the history of cinema in general. Ran, his take on Shakespeare's King Lear transported to Medieval Japan, is probably the most meticulously planned and executed film you'll ever have the fortune of laying eyes on.

Ran was one of Kurosawa's biggest passion projects, which he spent years storyboarding and planning. He ended up making the film near the end of his career, and it paid off: The colors, sets, costumes, and makeup are all out-of-this-world amazing, making the movie a hell of a delight to watch from beginning to end.

