Film is a visual medium, so imagery and shots are just as key to a successful movie as an engaging story, snappy script, or compelling acting. A lot of movies do the bare minimum with their visuals, servicing the story without leaving much of an impact on the viewer. Nevertheless, a few dedicated filmmakers go above and beyond, conjuring up visual spectacles or painterly scenes. In the process, some of them even redefined cinema's visual language.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the most visually stunning movies ever made. These films range in content but all boast gorgeous, striking, and often groundbreaking images. They are a treat for the eyes, serving up everything from epic fantasy landscapes to experimental montages. These projects showcase the power of images to evoke emotion, tell complex stories, and immerse viewers in new worlds.

10 'Metropolis' (1927)

Directed by Fritz Lang

"The mediator between the head and the hands must be the heart." The defining film by German Expressionist Fritz Lang, this pioneering sci-fi takes place in a futuristic dystopia dominated by towering skyscrapers and sprawling underground factories. The story focuses on Freder (Gustav Fröhlich), the son of the city's mastermind, and Maria (Brigitte Helm), a compassionate worker fighting for equality between the classes.

Inspired by the director's 1924 trip to New York, the movie crafts its immersive visual world through elaborate sets and special effects, including the use of miniatures and the Schüfftan process, which involves covering part of the camera in a mirror to achieve certain in-camera effects. Metropolis is nothing if not ambitious, straining the possibilities of film technology for the time. It's an approach that paid off, resulting in a movie that inspired countless sci-fi tales to follow, yet still looks unlike anything else. It's a gorgeous fusion of dense shadows, metallic surfaces, and colossal structures.

9 'The Tree of Life' (2011)

Directed by Terrence Malick

"Help each other. Love everyone. Every leaf. Every ray of light. Forgive." The Tree of Life is a meditation on existence, blending cosmic imagery with an intimate family story. The film follows Jack (played by Hunter McCracken and Sean Penn) as he reflects on his upbringing in 1950s Texas and the complex relationship with his strict father (Brad Pitt) and nurturing mother (Jessica Chastain). While the drama is fairly standard, what sets the film apart is its visual storytelling, with stunning sequences depicting the birth of the universe, the formation of planets, and the emergence of life on Earth.

There are trees growing, landscapes crumbling, and even velociraptors stalking about. Cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki (who also worked on Children of Men and The Revenant) captures these wonders with breathtaking detail, seamlessly transitioning between the grandeur of the universe and the quiet moments of human life. According to effects artist Douglas Trumbull, many of these shots were achieved through "chemicals, paint, fluorescent dyes, smoke, liquids, CO2, flares, spin dishes, fluid dynamics, lighting, and high-speed photography."

8 'The Lord of the Rings' (2001-2003)

Directed by Peter Jackson

"Even the smallest person can change the course of the future." Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy brought J.R.R. Tolkien's fantastical world of Middle-earth vividly to life, overshadowing pretty much everything else on offer at the multiplex in the early 2000s. Every location was meticulously crafted, from the lush greenery of the Shire to the volcanic desolation of Mount Doom, and tremendous care was poured into the creature design. The movies are over 20 years old at this point, though most of the shots still look fantastic.

To a large extent, this is because the movie used CGI judiciously, almost always as a complement to rather than a replacement for the practical effects. Miniatures, makeup, prosthetics, and forced perspective were Jackson's go-to tools, not computer wizardry. Sure, some shots of Gollum (Andy Serkis) look a little shaky now, but, as a whole, LOtR remains the most engaging fantasy world ever realized on screen.