In the ever-evolving landscape of entertainment, television has undergone major transformation. While gripping narratives, memorable characters, and a talented cast are essential elements of a standout television series, the role of cinematography and visuals play a crucial role in immersing audiences in their worlds. Over the years, television has evolved into a visual art form, with many television projects rivaling cinema in their stunning aesthetics.

Whether we're talking about surreal dreamscapes or groundbreaking special effects, numerous shows have elevated television to new heights, pushing boundaries and creating increasingly immersive viewing experiences. In this ranking, we look back at some of the most visually stunning TV shows—which not only entertain but also propel the medium forward—and rank them based on their visual impact and innovation.

10 'The White Lotus' (2021–)

Created by Mike White

Image via HBO

With a new season currently streaming, Mike White's The White Lotus is easily a standout when the topic is a visually pleasing series. With each season following different wealthy guests and employees of a luxury resort franchising over the span of the week, The White Lotus is a must-see anthology show for anyone keen on razor-sharp satire.

The show's cinematography by Ben Kutchins and the breathtaking locations are part of why The White Lotus is such a visual delight. The series' commitment to filming in actual luxury resorts in such stunning places—whether in vibrant Hawaii, romantic Sicily, or mystical Thailand—adds a layer of authenticity to its engaging narrative, further immersing audiences in the gripping narratives. From the set designs to the costume choices, every aspect of the show feels meticulously crafted, and the amazing performances by the ensemble cast are the cherry on top.