Imogen Poots has shown the kind of versatility that few actors possess. She can effortlessly play a proper Victorian Age woman, turn around, and deliver a modern remaining of a slasher final girl. She kills it as Autumn Rivers, the mysterious drifter in Prime Video's Outer Range which just released its second season. Poots plays the one character who may very well hold the key to the gaping time-traveling black hole and its secrets. She is going toe-to-toe with Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin) and his wife Cecilia (Lili Taylor), claiming to be their lost granddaughter from the future. However, the accomplished British actor has already dazzled within the science fiction genre in a wild and bonkers 2019 film called Vivarium, now streaming on Netflix. She stars opposite Jesse Eisenberg as an elementary school teacher, Gemma, who, along with her partner Tom (Eisenberg), has her life unexpectedly turned upside down after taking a quick home-hunting venture in a Tim Burton-esque green-tinted homogenized subdivision called "Yonder." Vivarium is a deliberately paced sci-fi horror thriller executed perfectly by director Lorcan Finnegan. Everything is so strangely symmetrical and unforgiving that it has an unyielding haunting effect that never lets the audience out of its grasp.

Vivarium (2019) A young couple looking for the perfect home find themselves trapped in a mysterious labyrinth-like neighborhood of identical houses. Release Date March 27, 2020 Director Lorcan Finnegan Cast Jesse Eisenberg , Imogen Poots , Jonathan Aris , Eanna Hardwicke , Shana Hart , Senan Jennings Runtime 97 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi

What Is 'Vivarium' About?

The eerily odd and awkward Martin (Jonathan Aris) shows Gemma and Tom house number 9 in the subdivision, only to disappear while they walk through it. The pair tries to drive back out of the neighborhood, but no matter their direction, they end up back in front of house number 9. Eventually, they realize there is no escape from this labyrinth and begin living in the house. Soon, a box containing what looks like a small infant boy is left at the curb. They have no choice but to take the helpless being into their home and begrudgingly begin to raise it. Gemma and Tom quickly discover that the infant they brought into the house is not human. He (Senan Jennings) grows several inches daily and displays bizarre behavior as if trying to learn and assimilate as a human being. The couple grows weary with cabin fever and existential dread, not knowing why they have been put in charge of raising what is clearly an alien species. They battle to stave off delirium and bouts of insanity, similar to being stranded on a deserted island. The difference is that someone or something continues to deliver food and water to the house to keep them alive and raise the creature that resembles a combination of one of the Children of the Corn kids and Damien from The Omen.

Imogen Poot's Character Has the More Complex Character Arc in 'Vivarium'

Tom emotionally checks out quickly, happy to go into the small backyard patch and dig a bottomless hole daily. It's not as easy for Gemma. Her motherly instincts to preserve the life of this mutant kick in. She has raised it for more than four months and is not willing to let Tom manhandle it when its annoying shrieks become too much to take. The line between what she should care about and what her mind tells her to care about becomes inexorably blurred. She has an emotional attachment to it, while Tom sees it for what it really is — a parasitic alien lifeform that uses them as hosts. Tom refers to the boy as "it," while Gemma is having a much more difficult time seeing the being for what it is. Poots' performance is compelling as a woman thrown into the most unlikely scenario ever. She shows enormous range in trying to stay true to who she was before she was trapped in Yonder while also trying to understand her purpose as the creature's caretaker.

Imogen Poots Is Dynamic in a Difficult Role in 'Vivarium.'

There is an important scene halfway through the movie where Gemma and the creature lie down on the lawn and look up at the clouds. Each cloud is shaped almost perfectly. Gemma is impressed by the symmetry of this alien world and, at the same time, disgusted by its inorganic and synthetic feel. "Where I come from, clouds come in all shapes and sizes. Some of them look like faces, and some look like dogs," she says. The boy creature hears the word dogs and begins to woof like one robotically. Gemma joins him at her breaking point, howling at the clouds like a rabid dog or wolf. From this point on, Poots becomes the badass that Tom can't or won't be, going on a final quixotic journey to discover her purpose. Poots shows much of this girlboss attitude in Outer Range, but in Vivarium, it is incredibly raw, and her desperation is palpable. Her disgust for the boy creature and her predicament allow Poots to display her emotional range as a performer. She is fighting her motherly instincts and professional training as a teacher of young minds.

The Twist Ending of 'Vivarium' Is More of a Morbid "Release" for Gemma and Tom

As the boy grows into a young adult (now played by Éanna Hardwicke), the perpetual existential dread felt by Gemma and Tom begins to intensify. Tom becomes ill from a combination of malnutrition and something the alien race is putting in their food and water. The older and more independent the creature becomes, the less relevant and important they are as hosts. Eventually, the aliens decide that Tom has outlived his usefulness, and he succumbs to a slow and painful death. Poots, her face sunken and bruised, shows a jovial and soft side as they recall the first time they met while he dies in her arms. In what is easily the Oscar-worthy moment in the film for the actress, when the young male creature returns with a bodybag, she recoils in fear, sobbing at the creature's lack of empathy and compassion. It's far and away her strongest moment in Vivarium. The creature hermetically seals Tom's body in a bag like you would freeze dry a breast of chicken and carelessly tosses him into the hole that Tom has been digging. Gemma, while shocked to her core, is emotionally stronger than Tom and continues to live and seek answers.

After wounding the creature with a large pickax, she follows it on a surreal, dreamlike journey into a glitched seam of the strange world. She sees the previous victims going through the same ordeal as her and Tom. She emerges from the looking glass in the dreaded, familiar house number 9. Battered, her clothes tattered and torn, Poots lets out one final primal scream that is a haunting release and physical surrender to the creature. As she is being sealed in her body bag by the beast, he tells Gemma her purpose is to be a mother. Poots nails her final line from behind the plastic lining, telling the creature, "I'm not your f****** mother." with her dying breath.

