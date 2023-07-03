Renaissance woman Vivica A. Fox is back on screens again, and this time she is tackling true crime. Known for her roles in films like Independence Day and Kill Bill Vol. 1, many of her fans may not know that she is a fan of the true crime genre. When approached by FilmRise for this project, she was thrilled to join. “I played a detective before on Lifetime for many years on the show Missing, so I said absolutely. They flew me to London, and we taped the ten episodes," she told Collider in a recent interview. In the series, Fox acts both as host and narrator, deftly explaining what viewers are watching unfold alongside criminal experts.

The Interrogation Room focuses on the tactics investigators use when interviewing witnesses and potential suspects during criminal investigations. There is an interesting focus on body language and how it informs investigators during these interviews. Fox was surprised by just how much it is utilized when recording the narrations for the series. “I did learn a lot from the investigators…I loved how they let people marinate when they would go offer them something to drink, and then come back and be like, ‘Hey, would you like to tell me something else? Have you been thinking?’, because when they leave, people always forget that they’re being filmed,” she explained. Many different tactics are utilized throughout the series, and Fox believes viewers of the show are going to learn a lot about the interrogation process. And it's definitely a show true-crime fans wouldn't want to miss.

RELATED: 'Kill Bill': Vivica A. Fox Reprises Her Role for SZA Music Video

The Cases of The ‘Interrogation Room’

Image via FilmRise

Each episode covers a different criminal case. The first episode covers the murder of 8-year old Sandra Cantu, and how investigators were able to identify moments of deception during the interviews with her killer. The case is heartbreaking, and it was one of two cases that stuck with Fox after filming. The unique thing about the series is the access to footage that has never been seen by the public, giving focus solely to how confessions are received, as well as the methodology behind getting them. The show’s premise also brings up an interesting question: What about cases of coerced confessions? While the topic is a controversial one, The Interrogation Room chooses to focus on cases where guilt is backed by evidence. Fox shares, “We got some straight-up investigators who are doing right by the law, and I think that’s important as well to see.”

Host, Actress, Entrepreneur: Vivica A. Fox Can Do It All

Image via FOX Soul

The Interrogation Room isn't the only thing on Fox's plate. Fox remains in demand, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. From movies to television to being a businesswoman, it’s hard to think of things that Fox can’t do. Her wig line has been in business for 16 years, beautifying heads across the nation. She is also now taking her talents behind the camera as the director of The First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story for BET+. She stays booked and busy, but was all too happy to join FilmRise for The Interrogation Room.

To hear more about The Interrogation Room and her upcoming projects check out our full video interview with Fox above. She also gives a little insight into her love life that we asked her about, thanks to her recent comments regarding her infamous ex, 50 Cent, and she promises she's not checking for him in that way. But, she is ready for her life partner and shares exactly what she's looking for.

Check out The Interrogation Room, which premiered on July 1. The series is available across multiple streaming platforms, including on Amazon Freevee, Tubi, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, and FilmRise.