Netflix has debuted a new clip from its upcoming animated musical movie Vivo, and Collider can exclusively reveal a tease of the action-packed and hilarious scene that involves Vivo the kinkajou and his daring plan of escape from the environmentally-conscious Sand Dollars — with the help of a new friend, of course. Vivo premieres exclusively on Netflix this Friday, August 6.

The movie tells the story of the titular kinkajou, Vivo (voiced by Lin-Manuel Miranda), who loves nothing more than to make music for others on the streets of Havana with his owner, Andrés (Juan de Marcos). When Andrés receives a letter from his lost love, Marta (Gloria Estefan), Vivo decides he needs to make sure Marta gets a message from Andrés too, in the form of a love song he was never able to deliver himself. With the help of Andrés' grand-niece Gabi (Ynairaly Simo), Vivo sets off on an adventure to Miami, with lots of fun and music along the way.

In addition to Manuel, de Marcos, and Simo, Vivo also features the stacked voice cast of Zoe Saldaña, Michael Rooker, Brian Tyree Henry, Nicole Byer, Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo, and Lidya Jewett.

Vivo is directed by Oscar nominee Kirk DeMicco and co-directed by Brandon Jeffords, with screenplay written by Quiara Alegria Hudes and produced by Lisa Stewart, Michelle Wong, and Rich Moore, with visual consultation by Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins. The film’s composer and executive music producer is Tony and Grammy award-winner Alex Lacamoire, and the film is executive produced by Miranda, Laurence Mark, and Louis Koo Tin Lok.

Vivo premieres exclusively on Netflix on August 6. Check out the new clip below:

