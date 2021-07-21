Netflix released a new music clip for VIVO, the upcoming animated feature about a musical kinkajou on a journey to become a star. Since the streaming giant released the first teaser for the animation, we know the movie is all about music, so it makes a lot of sense to reveal the release date for VIVO with a clip from one of the original songs written and performed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Titled “Keep the beat”, the first original song is all about keeping the music alive in your heart even when life seems to be filled with dangers. The song illustrates a scene where Vivo (Miranda) and his friend Gabi (Ynairaly Simo) ride a makeshift raft through a crocodile-infested river, finding in the beat of the drums a reason to keep moving forward. In VIVO, the two friends are joined by fate and part together on a journey from Cuba to Miami.

While a full synopsis is yet to be released, we know VIVO follows the titular kinkajou while trying to reunite his owner with an old partner from his youth. Vivo’s owner, Andrés (Juan de Marcos González), spends his days playing music to the crowds in a Havana square. As for his long-lost partner, Marta Sandoval (Gloria Estefan), she’s a famous singer that wants to reconnect with her old friend in a farewell concert in Miami. Marta’s invitation will lead Vivo towards adventure, leading him to cross the ocean by the side of a new friend.

Directed by Kirk DeMicco (TheCroods) and co-directed by Brandon Jeffords (Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2), VIVO will is written by DeMicco and Quiara Alegría Hudes. Hudes wrote the book Miranda adapted into his Tony-winning Broadway musical In the Heights, which was recently adapted into a feature film of the same name by Hudes herself.

VIVO is the third Sony movie to be recently sold to Netflix, after Mitchells vs the Machines and Wish Dragon. The film will be stream exclusively on Netflix starting Friday, August 6. Check the new musical clip below:

