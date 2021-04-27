Netflix released the first teaser of VIVO, the upcoming animated film starring Lin-Manuel Miranda as the titular kinkajou — aka, a very cute tropical mammal. The teaser comes just one day after the streaming giant acquired distribution rights for the movie from Sony, ensuring another super production will get the Netflix Original seal.

The teaser presents us to Vivo and his master Andrés (Juan de Marcos González), who spend their days playing music to the crowds in a Havana square. We can hear Vivo talking in the teaser, when the fluffy cutie taps his mics and asks if “it’s on”, but the plot details confirm he and his master don’t speak the same language, even if they both share their love for music. This, of course, is bound to move the narrative forward, as Andrés receive a letter from his older partner Marta Sandoval (Gloria Estefan), a famous singer that wants to reconnect with her old friend in a farewell concert in Miami.

Vivo will answer the call to adventure, getting the help of energetic teen Gabi (Ynairaly Simo) to cross the ocean and arrive in Miami, where the furry hero intends to deliver a message Andrés never could: a love song, written long ago. VIVO’s cast also includes Zoe Saldana and Brian Tyree Henry, voicing undisclosed parts.

Directed by Kirk DeMicco (The Croods) and co-directed by Brandon Jeffords (Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2), VIVO will have original songs written and performed by Miranda. The movie is written by DeMicco and Quiara Alegría Hudes, who wrote the book Miranda adapted into his Tony-winning Broadway musical In the Heights. With the upcoming release of the movie adaptation of In the Heights on June 11, on HBO Max, VIVO is the second 2021 musical production to count on Miranda’s talent.

VIVO was set to be released in theaters this June 4, before Netflix’s acquisition. This is the third Sony movie to be recently sold to Netflix, after Mitchells vs the Machines and Wish Dragon. There’s still no new release for VIVO, but since Netflix was quick to release the first teaser, it shouldn’t take long before we get an official date. You can check the teaser right below:

