Sony Pictures Animation Studio and Netflix have collaborated once again to bring us their new animated feature Vivo with an all-new trailer. The animated musical stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also wrote brand new songs for the film. Miranda is the Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of Hamilton and In the Heights, so his new songs will surely be a treat.

The trailer gives us a preview of the songs, and they sound pretty catchy. Vivo follows a one-of-a-kind kinkajou (aka a rainforest “honey bear,” voiced by Miranda), who spends his days playing music to the crowds with his owner Andrés (Juan de Marcos). The trailer reveals Vivo going on an adventure to search for Andrés's lost love, Marta (Gloria Estefan). But Vivo isn't alone, he has Gabi (Ynairaly Simo) a young girl who offers to help.

The film also features the talented voices of Zoe Saldaña, Michael Rooker, Brian Tyree Henry, Nicole Byer, Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo, and Lidya Jewett.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: New ‘VIVO’ Clip Reveals Release Date for Netflix and Lin-Manuel Miranda's Animated Musical

Vivo is directed by Oscar nominee Kirk DeMicco and co-directed by Brandon Jeffords. It's also written by Quiara Alegria Hudes and produced by Lisa Stewart, Michelle Wong, and Oscar winner Rich Moore, with visual consultation by Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins. The film’s composer and executive music producer is Tony and Grammy award-winner Alex Lacamoire, and the film is executive produced by Miranda, Golden Globe winner Laurence Mark, and Louis Koo Tin Lok.

Vivo premieres only on Netflix on August 6. Check out the trailer and synopsis below:

The film follows a one-of-a-kind kinkajou named Vivo, who spends his days playing music to the crowds in a lively Havana square with his beloved owner Andrés. Though they may not speak the same language, Vivo and Andrés are the perfect duo through their common love of music. But when tragedy strikes shortly after Andrés receives a letter from the famous Marta Sandoval, inviting her old partner to her farewell concert in Miami, Florida with the hope of reconnecting, it's up to Vivo to deliver a message that Andrés never could: a love letter to Marta, written long ago, in the form of a song. Yet in order to get to the distant shores of Miami, Vivo will need to accept the help of Gabi – an energetic tween who bounces to the beat of her own offbeat drum

KEEP READING: Watch: Netflix's ‘VIVO’ Releases First Look at Animated Musical Starring Lin-Manuel Miranda as a Singing Kinkajou

Share Share Tweet Email

‘The Suicide Squad’ Review: James Gunn Goes Big, Bold, and Bloody for the Best DCEU Movie Yet Writer-director James Gunn understood the assignment.

Read Next