There is a long history of turning old folk tales into beautiful horror films. The fantastical vibes of these fairytales are often the perfect juxtaposition to truly gnarly horror. Of the very few “soviet horror films,” Viy, released in 1967 by Konstantin Yershov and Georgi Kropachyov is undeniably a dark fairytale. Adapted from writer Nikolai Gogol’s short story of the same name, Viy treats its audience not only to the lush imagery one might expect from a fairytale, but also to a similar structure. Everything about Viy is tailored specifically to recreate a classic fable, focusing more on creepy weirdness than actual horror.

‘Viy’ Stays Loyal to European Folk Tales

Image via Mosfilm

Viy tells the tale of Khoma Brutus, played by Leonid Kuravlyov, and his time spent at a very strange farmhouse. After dreams of a witch disturb Brutus, he is tasked with a deceptively simple job—spending three nights standing vigil over the body of a young girl (Natalya Varley) and praying for her soul. The young girl is, of course, the witch from Brutus’ dream. The rest of the film follows the terrifying nights Brutus spends locked in the crypt. The three-night structure allows Viy to organize itself into an easy-to-follow narrative that is evocative of the story's folkloric origins. Each night, the witch sends demons and Hellish creatures to torment the pious Brutus, who is armed only with a chalk circle and prayer. With the passing of the nights, the peril Brutus is in only grows. The audience, and Brutus, wait with bated breath for the final night, eager to see if he will make it. The suspense and pressure Viy generates through the build-up to the last night is immense. The original short story Viy is based on came out during the emergence of the gothic literary movement, and this slow-burn tension is a perfect example of gothic use of dread in horror.

Such faithfulness to the source material helps Viy feel like pure magic. There are lots of repetitions, creating a sing-song feel to the story. The set design of the crypt is lush and ornate, with dripping candles, red velvet, and elaborate stone carvings. Viy is set in an amorphous 19th-century village, so all the costuming has a vague old-timey feel to it. This non-descript “ye olden” appearance plants the audience in the gelatinous time-period fairytales are often set in, where there is a royal ruling family, and a town full of peasants, and magic is real. The costume the young witch wears is simple but whimsical. A thin white nightgown that billows when she moves and a massive daisy crown. She looks like a princess until one notices how gaunt her makeup is. She looks haunting, with the sheer white cast applied to her skin and thick black eyeliner. Brutus’ costume is a sharp visual contrast to the witch’s. He wears a standard monk's haircut and cassock, communicating his faith. This reinforces the film’s primary conflict of good versus evil.

‘Viy’ Uses Its Fantasy to Elevate Its Horror

Image via Mosfilm

Viy’s horror is witch-horror. Witches mean magic, and that means Viy is full of trippy dream sequences and campy, circa-1960s practical effects. The dreams at the start of the film have the fractured logic of real dreams, and prepare the audience for all the strange places the story will go. To capture the spirit and essence of witchcraft, the film attempts to portray the witch's innately demonic nature. Every night, locked in alone with her, Brutus witnesses the witch come to life and fly around the crypt. For a modern audience, it’s more of an eyebrow-raiser than a nail-biter to watch Natalya Varley zip around the crypt, cackling with arms out in a parody of Nosferatu’s Count Orlok. It does, however, lend to the uncanny valley strangeness of Viy. The spells the witch casts are parlor tricks and old-school editing. For an audience today, these spells feel quaint, rather than threatening.

Where Viy has the best chance of unnerving a modern audience is with its titular Viy. During her three nights in the crypt, the witch summons demons to torment Brutus, one of which is Viy. The demons are bizarre-looking. More unsettling than terrifying, the Viy and his accompanying demons have a disturbing creature design. Some of the demons look skeletal, almost like zombies, whereas Viy himself looks like an evil muppet. It won’t scare any adults watching today, but it will definitely make some uncanny-valley-sensitive viewers wince.

For modern audiences, Viy will not be a scary movie. Instead, it will be a trippy, atmospheric watch that utilizes creepy, fairytale imagery to create a fantastical viewing experience. With fairly strict adherence to its source material, Viy is able to play around with old notions of witches, demons, and religion. In doing so, the film is visually a real treat, with surreal demonic sightings butting up against gothic staples, like cold stone sterility and maidens in floaty white nightgowns. Viy recreates the spooky, yet magical storytelling of childhood-favorite fables.

Watch Viy on The Criterion Channel!

Stream on The Criterion Channel