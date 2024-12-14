Even though everyone loves a good parody, it's been a while since Hollywood put out a high-profile franchise like Scary Movie. What began as a kind of teen comedy ended up becoming a reference that inspired several other movies that spoofed and interconnected several stories from blockbusters. Now you'll be able to watch the one that kicked off the franchise for free: 2000's Scary Movie is now available to stream on Vizio.

Initially, Scary Movie didn't receive much credit because it was a combination of two genres that are wildly underrated: comedy and horror. However, audiences in theaters responded immediately to it, and the movie raked in more than ten times its budget. It cost about $19 million to produce and made $278 million globally. Initially, critics didn't receive it pretty well, as it scored a 51% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but the movie has since become a cult classic and slowly people have been able to catch up to the clever aspects of the script.

It's also impressive to realize how many movies Scary Movie was able to spoof at once. In its 88-minute runtime, the horror comedy finds time to satirize most horror hits of cinema history, including The Blair Witch Project, Friday the 13th, Halloween, I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Sixth Sense, The Shining and the most obvious one, Scream. The movie also finds time to spoof non-horror titles like The Matrix and The Usual Suspects.

The 'Scary Movie' Franchise Has Featured Comedy Gold

The cast of Scary Movie also featured some talented comedy players led by Anna Faris (Mom), Marlon Wayans (Bel-Air), Shawn Wayans (White Chicks), Regina Hall (Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul) and Jon Abrahams (Terrifier 3) The franchise would then go on to feature several high profile stars such as David Cross (Arrested Development), Tim Curry (Rocky Horror Picture Show), Tori Spelling (90210), Charlie Sheen (Two And a Half Men), Queen Latifah (The Equalizer), Anthony Anderson (Blackish), Kevin Hart (Borderlands), Cloris Leachman (Jump Darling) and Leslie Nielsen (The Naked Gun).

This year, Scary Movie fans received some excellent news. Marlon Wayans revealed that Scary Movie 6 is in development and filming is expected to start as early as 2025. We're yet to know what movies will get spoofed this time around, as well as who's returning for the new installment, but this information is bound to come out as soon as the cameras start rolling.

Scary Movie is available to stream on Vizio for free through WatchFree+.