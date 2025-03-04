Rachel Weisz has found her next project, and it will be a thrilling story audiences will be able to enjoy on Netflix. Vladimir will be a book adaptation based on the book written by Julia May Jonas, who is ready to turn her published narrative into a television hit. Kate Robin has been hired by the streaming platform to work as the showrunner of Vladimir. The producer has plenty of experience thanks to her work on Dead to Me and One Mississippi. Netflix is hiring people who've had plenty of time to learn their craft in the genre, while Julia May Jonas continues to enjoy the success of her debut novel.

Vladimir will be centered around Rachel Weisz's character, a confident woman who will do everything in her power to seduce a new colleague of hers. Nothing will keep this mysterious figure from turning her fantasies into reality. The series will be depicted with plenty of dark humor, giving audiences an opportunity to understand why Weisz's character can't stop thinking about her goals. Vladimir will consist of eight episodes. It remains to be seen if the project will turn out to be a success for Netflix, just like Squid Game and Virgin River turned out to be when they made their debut.

Netflix has found plenty of success with recent limited series that allow viewers to binge a thrilling story without waiting for subsequent seasons to be produced over the course of years. Zero Day saw Robert De Niro stealing the spotlight on the small screen for once, with a thrilling plot about a former president attempting to save the United States from terrorist attacks. Strong viewership numbers for that title have suggested that limited series could become successful for Netflix while audiences wait for the next installments of Wednesday and Stranger Things. Vladimir would fall right into that category for the streaming platform.

Rachel Weisz's Recent Projects