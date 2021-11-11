If you're visiting Collider, then there must be a deep love for cinema and the cinema-going experience. Sitting in that darkened room with others like yourself and being taken away by the moving pictures on the screen - it's a transformative experience. David Fincher's (Mank, Zodiac, Netflix's Manhunter) latest project, Voir, takes that love for cinema and turns it into a well-thought-out conversation and deep dive into what makes truly great movies.

The six-episode docuseries will be presented in the form of video essays; long-form discussions as told by Walter Chaw, Drew McWeeny, Taylor Ramos, Sasha Stone & Tony Zhou. These video essays will delve into the nuances of filmmaking and how various films not only changed the face of cinema, allowing it to evolve and grow but how these pictures changed those that viewed them as well. As one of the ethereal voices in the trailer says:

Some of our greatest cinema challenges us to really confront our own hearts in the safety of that darkened theater. That's the purpose of filmmaking.

Fincher is no stranger to making love letters to Hollywood and the overall process to making movies, his latest film Mank, which was scripted by Fincher's father Jack Fincher—tells the story of how Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) wrote the initial draft of Citizen Kane. The film is steeped in historical figures of the time including Orson Wells, Louis B. Meyer, William Randolph Hearst, and Marion Davies, to name a few. The film may have been seen as a little esoteric, as it was hailed by critics and misunderstood by modern audiences, but Fincher's care for the origins of talking films, in a post-silent-movie era was felt throughout the entire runtime.

As seen in the trailer, Voir is a continuation of that love and care, and, seemingly, a more analytical view of films that will be sure to excite cinephiles and, perhaps, educate those who only view movies as a passing fancy.

Netflix will stream the docuseries, as Fincher will executive produce alongside David Prior, Ceàn Chaffin, Joshua Donen, Neil Kellerhouse, Ross M. Dinerstein, and, Ross Girard.

Voir will release on Netflix on December 6th, the official synopsis and first trailer can be viewed below:

From executive producers David Fincher and David Prior, VOIR is a series of visual essays celebrating Cinema and the personal connection we each have to the stories we see on the big screen. From intimate personal histories to insights on character and craft, each episode reminds us why Cinema holds a special place in our lives.

