Exclusive ‘Volition’ Trailer Reveals the Mind-Bending, Award-Winning Indie Sci-Fi

If you could see the future, would that mean everything was predetermined? And if that was the case, what would you do if you foresaw your own murder? Well, while you ponder that, check out our exclusive trailer debut for Volition, a new sci-fi thriller about a man with the “affliction” of clairvoyance who has to try to change his future when he witnesses his own death. The film made the genre festival round last year, cleaning up with a slew of festival awards on the way, and now Giant Pictures is unleashing the “time bending sci-fi thriller” in theaters and on home video.

Directed by Tony Dean Smith from a script he co-wrote with Ryan W. Smith, Volition stars Adrian Glynn McMorran, Magda Apanowicz, John Cassini, Frank Cassini, Aleks Paunovic and Bill Marchant. The film will arrive in theaters and be available on Digital and On Demand July 10, 2020. For now, you can pre-buy the film at Apple and check out our exclusive trailer and poster debut below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Volition: