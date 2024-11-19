Despite being branded as a Netflix original, the popular animated series Voltron: Legendary Defender will be leaving the streaming platform on December 7, 2024. The series follows a group of young pilots who get swept into an intergalactic war after discovering one of the five Lions that assemble into the robot warrior Voltron. The rebooted version of the classic franchise was a big success for Netflix, and it had a total of eight seasons that were released across a two-year period, from 2016 to 2018. Fans were surprised to see that Legendary Defender is leaving the streaming service, and it seems its departure is due to an expiring licensing contract.

The Voltron team explained the situation in a recent post to the official Facebook page, writing:

"Voltron: Legendary Defender was not produced by Netflix. It was produced by DreamWorks Animation and licensed to Netflix. That license is expiring. There is a chance the license gets renewed, those discussions are ongoing between all parties involved. If the license does not get renewed, DreamWorks is free to license VLD to another streaming platform."

The post also pointed out that the first six seasons could be purchased on Amazon Prime, and they will continue to be available there after December 7, but the final two seasons are, "harder to come by."

The Upcoming 'Voltron' Movie is Not to Blame

A live-action Voltron film has long been in development, but only recently has it gotten some big updates. Last month, it was announced that Henry Cavill and Daniel Quinn-Toye would be joining the cast of the film, and principal production would be beginning in Australia in the fall of this year. The film is being directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who most recently directed Red Notice for Netflix.

The Voltron Facebook post was quick to point out that Legendary Defender leaving Netflix has nothing to do with the upcoming film, writing:

"The live action film and the end of the contract to stream Legendary Defender are completely unrelated. By coincidence, a film that has been in development for years is moving into production around the same time as the six-year terms of the Netflix contract are coming to an end."

There has not been any word on if the series could find a new streaming home, or if the expiring Netflix license could lead to a physical media release for all eight seasons, something for which fans of the series are eager.

Voltron: Legendary Defender will be streaming on Netflix until December 7, 2024. Stay tuned at Collider for news on its new home, as well as the live-action Voltron movie.

