A huge update has dropped for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Voltron. Filming for the science fiction feature starring Superman icon Henry Cavill and fresh-faced actor Daniel Quinn Toye has officially begun. While a release date has yet to be announced, the film has already found its cast and will be distributed by Amazon MGM Studios.

The announcement was made on Instagram, via the official Voltron account and producer, Bob Koplar, with a simple caption that reads "Cameras are rolling." When one fan asked if there was a projected release date in mind, the official Voltron account replied, saying they would share when they felt like they were ready, as production has just only started and didn't want to rush anything. Meanwhile, Amazon MGM Studios replied to the post with "We're so ready," along with many fans, some of whom thought the project was a prank. According to Screen Queensland, production will take place on the Gold Coast in Australia.

The live-action Voltron film will be directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, known for his works in We're the Millers, Central Intelligence, and Red Notice. Also starring in this feature are Alba Baptista (Warrior Nun), Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther), Rita Ora (Descendants: The Rise of Red), John Kim (9-1-1), Laura Gordon (Winners & Losers), Tim Griffin (Missing), Samson Kayo (Our Flag Means Death), and Tharanya Tharan. As of writing, a full plot details have yet to be revealed.

'Voltron' Isn't the Only Project Henry Cavill Is Working On

Cavill has become a busy man, especially since he's no longer part of the DCU after James Gunn took over. He's also no longer part of Netflix's The Witcher series. One notable project that he's also involved in is a live-action adaptation of Warhammer 40,000, revealing an agreement between Amazon and Games Workshop was made. Details on when production starts have yet to be made, and an official cast list has yet to be announced. Other films the actor is set to appear in are Guy Ritchie's In The Grey, Enola Holmes 3, and Highlander, just to name a few.

2024 has been full of surprises for Cavill fans. The actor has appeared in a handful of films, such as Argylle and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. But his most notable role of this year was a surprise cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, where he played a Wolverine variant, The Cavillrine.

The Voltron film has yet to announce a release date. Until then, you can watch the latest animated Voltron series, Voltron: Legendary Defender, is streaming now on Netflix. Follow Collider to follow future updates.

Watch on Netflix