For many years, a live-action Voltron movie had been in the works, but the project had never gotten off the ground. This was due to a plethora of obstacles which blocked the adaptation's path to the silver screen, ranging from rights disputes to bankruptcy claims. However, after a long and tumultuous road, it seems that the Voltron movie will finally be making its way to the big screen, with filming currently underway.

The latest adaptation of Voltron is based upon the original 1980s anime series, Voltron: Defender of the Universe, which followed a team of pilots who controlled five lion robots which could be combined to form one powerful vessel that was used to protect the world from the evil clutches of King Zarkon and Prince Lotor. The series received a couple of reboots over the years as well, with the most recent being Netflix's Voltron: Legendary Defender, which ran from 2016 to 2018. However, Legendary Defender has since left Netflix, and is now available for purchase on various platforms, including Amazon Prime Video.

As of writing, the live-action Voltron movie does not have a set date of release. But seeing as the sci-fi action flick has just recently begun filming in Australia this week, it's likely that the film won't see release until late 2025 at the earliest. Even more probable is that Amazon MGM's big-budget blockbuster will make its debut in early 2026, assuming that the film will rely heavily on CGI to bring the world of the original anime to life, meaning it'll have a longer post-production timeline than less CG-oriented live-action studio films.

6 Where Can You Watch 'Voltron'?

It has yet to be confirmed whether Voltron will be a theatrical or streaming release. However, considering that most films from Amazon MGM debut in theaters before heading to streaming later on down the line, it can be reasonably assumed that the Voltron movie will also have an exclusive theatrical debut upon its initial release. That being said, a streaming release on Prime Video can't currently be ruled out, as the studio has yet to make a statement on the matter.

5 Is There a Trailer for 'Voltron'?

It should come as no surprise that there is not an official trailer for the Voltron movie at the time of writing, as the film has only just begun production. Voltron fans should not expect a trailer for the live-action adaptation for quite some time. As for when the trailer could possibly debut, it'll likely be in Q3 or Q4 2025 at the earliest.

4 Who Stars in 'Voltron'?

Voltron's all-star cast is headlined by the addition of Henry Cavill (Man of Steel). Cavill has long been a fan of taking on roles in IP-driven franchises that he personally holds dearly, whether that be his role of Superman in the DC Extended Universe or that of Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher series. So it's safe to say that Cavill's involvement in Voltron is a good sign that the live-action adaptation will do justice to fans of the original source material, or any other incarnation of the series.

Alongside Cavill, Voltron also stars Academy Award-nominee Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction), Alba Baptista (Warrior Nun), Rita Ora (Fifty Shades of Grey), John Kim (The Little Things), Laura Gordon (Late Night with the Devil), Tim Griffin (The Bourne Supremacy), Samson Kayo (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish), Daniel Quinn Toye (Badults), and Tharanya Tharan (Year Of). Nothing is known of the roles each actor will portray, but at least five cast members will likely be on the Voltron team, piloting each of Voltron's five lion bots. But as the release of the film approaches, more information will be revealed about the cast and their characters.

3 What Is 'Voltron' About?

Although specific plot details surrounding Voltron have yet to be revealed, there is a brief plot synopsis that reads as follows:

"To combat an alien invasion, a special combining robot is created with an elite squad to pilot it."

2 Who's Making 'Voltron'?

The live-action Voltron movie will be directed by experienced action filmmaker, Rawson Marshall Thurber. Thurber's filmography has largely consisted of both action and comedy pictures, with hits like Dwayne Johnson-led Central Intelligence, Netflix's Red Notice, and 2013's We're the Millers under his directorial belt. Thurber seems to be a solid match for the source material, as he's shown himself to be very capable of delivering on strong action sequences that know when to inject humor into the mix, which is precisely what an IP such as Voltron requires. Thurber also co-wrote the screenplay, alongside Ellen Shanman.

Before Amazon MGM acquired the rights to Voltron, the rights to the IP passed through several different studios, all of whom tried at one point or another to get the film made. From 20th Century Fox (now owned by Disney) to Relativity Media, many studios have had a hold on the rights to the property, but none were successful in getting their scripts off the page and onto the screen.

1 Where Can I Watch the 'Voltron' Series?

Unfortunately for Voltron fans, neither the original '80s anime nor Voltron: Legendary Defender are currently available on any major streaming platforms. However, if you're willing to purchase either series, you can do so on a few platforms, such as the aforementioned Prime Video, or through either Apple TV or Fandango at Home.