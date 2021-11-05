If you were around in the 2000s, specifically as a teenager, you’re sure to remember the iconic look of fashion brand Von Dutch. Although the company was most famous for their trucker hats and jeans, all with the recognizable logo stitched onto them, the popular fashion label also harbored a mysterious and darker side. Enter the new Hulu docuseries, The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For.

The film, directed by Andrew Renzi, will center around the brand’s beginnings and endings and the people who played the intricate roles behind launching it from obscurity to one of the most recognizable labels in the world. Venice Beach surfers, mob members, European fashion businessmen, and the top names in Hollywood were all in competition to be in charge of this incredibly sought-after brand.

In the trailer, we see three men: Ed Boswell, Bobby Von, and Michael Cassell all of whom insist they are the true creators of the Von Dutch brand. We also meet Tony Sørensen who was brought in by Cassell to serve as the CEO. Sørensen says that when he came on board, there were certain things kept hidden from him.

We do get a few insights into what these secrets might be. Money laundering is mentioned to have been an easy thing to get away with for the business owners and even beyond that, they mention that the first production of Von Dutch jeans were just Dickies with the Von Dutch label sewn on top.

And when the cracks began to show? The owners were known to get into physical fights over their disagreements. And when the fights didn’t cut it, well, that’s where the murder for hire plot comes in. Von claims that he was the target when things went haywire for the business at the hands of CEO Sørensen.

But Sørensen isn’t the only one that may have been involved in the damage and terror that rained down on the crew. Cassell admits that he met a Colombian girl with connections to the Escobar family. Though we don’t hear more in the trailer about this connection, it could lead to the chaos that ensues for the multiple men that claim to be the real founders of Von Dutch.

The three-episode series premieres on Thursday, November 18, only on Hulu. You can check out the full trailer (set to the sounds of the time – Butterfly by Crazy Town) below and hear from celebrities like Paris Hilton and Dennis Rodman about the cultural craze of Von Dutch:

