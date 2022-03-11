In what marks perhaps the most drastic creative pivot of his career, provocateur filmmaker Gaspar Noé is back in action with a new film, titled Vortex. Described as a “compassionate, profound drama” about an elderly couple battling age-related ailments, Vortex got a new trailer ahead of its domestic release.

Fans of Noé’s work would recognize immediately that this isn’t the sort of movie he typically makes. Best known for abrasive films such as Irréversible, Enter the Void, Love, and Climax, each of which have divided audiences with their deliberately debauched subject matter, Noé directing what appears to be a cross between The Father and Amour might be his biggest act of dissent yet. But despite the emotional tone—no sign of physical assault or unsimulated sex here—the one-and-a-half minute trailer makes it more than clear that Noé isn’t compromising on his distinct visual style. He is apparently playing around with aspect ratios and visual form here; the entire movie seemingly unfolds in a split-screen, as an elderly couple deals with mortality while their son grapples with his own struggles.

The trailer shows the couple living an isolated life in a Paris apartment, clinging onto a past that is slipping away from them before their eyes. In a way, this is reflected in Noé using the same fonts and title treatment that he has in his previous films, all the while attempting to find a new voice.

In a bit of stunt casting, Noé has hired cult favorite Italian filmmaker Dario Argento to play one half of the central couple. This is just as big a creative leap for Argento—a hugely influential director, who is considered one of the foremost voices in the giallo subgenre of horror—as it is for Noé.

Argento is joined in the cast by Françoise Lebrun and Alex Lutz. The film is produced by Edouard Weil, Vincent Maraval and Brahim Cioua, and distributed in the U.S. by Utopia. Vortex will open in New York theaters on April 29, followed by a Los Angeles release on May 6. The film will eventually be rolled out nationwide. Check out the trailer below:

And check out the film's synopsis here:

Presented in split screen, VORTEX tells the story of an aging couple in a Paris apartment. As the mother (Françoise Lebrun) faces advancing dementia, the father (Dario Argento) tries to care for her while dealing with his own declining health, and their son (Alex Lutz) does his best in spite of his own significant personal problems. With this film, Director Gaspar Noé (Enter the Void, Climax, Irreversible) delivers a career best, finding a level of compassion and tenderness that sacrifices none of the visual excitement that has marked his best work.

