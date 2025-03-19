A new destructive, corrupt, and sadistic family is coming together with the news that Blue Bloods’ Will Hochman and Euphoria’s Elizabeth Posey have added their names to the call sheet for The Boys spin-off series, Vought Rising. The pair are the first two names announced to be joining Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash in the offshoot, as the pair reprise their roles as Soldier Boy and Stormfront, respectively, in a series that will uncover the early days of the corrupt titular corporation. As of right now, no further details have been released teasing what roles the newcomers will be cast in, but they had better start looking for a good product to get fake blood out of their hair now.

Blue Bloods fans will be stoked to hear that soon, one of the show’s most beloved members will have a new gig after the beloved CBS series came to an end last year. The crime procedural is likely what Hochman is most well known for, but he’s also held down a recurring role on the Apple TV+ series, Before, and has crossed over to the big screen through appearances in The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Let Him Go, and Critical Thinking. While waiting for Vought Rising’s arrival, audiences can next catch Hochman in The Cycle, a thriller from Jordan Downey, which also stars Deborah Ann Woll and Jeffrey Donovan.

As for Posey, she first broke into the scene thanks to her performance in HBO’s gritty teenage drama, Euphoria, a gig that proved to put her on the map. From there, she booked a recurring role on Starz’s Heels, and has also been seen in the feature films, Dreamcatchers and Gully.

Here’s What We Know About ‘Vought Rising’