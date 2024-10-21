As fans gear up for the fifth and final season of The Boys, they have another cutting-edge series to watch out for: Amazon Prime's previously announced prequel spin-off, Vought Rising, based on breakout characters Soldier Boy and Stormfront. While the details about the project are scarce, Stormfront actor Aya Cash has given a promising update on the upcoming series.

Vought Rising will turn back the clock to the 1950s. Given the nature of the original show, the spin-off is expected to be an incredibly misogynistic and likely racist story that will delve deeper into Soldier Boy and Stormfront’s backstory, along with digging into the early days of Vought International. Cash, who has read the script for the upcoming series, recently told Games Radar, "I was over the moon! I've seen two scripts which are incredible – the whole thing is very, very exciting.” She further admits that the material is so good that she is a bit “terrified,” adding,

I'm terrified because it's already so good I can't imagine it'll live up to expectations when I get to set, whenever that is."

What To Expect From ‘Vought Rising’?

Close

Fans have seen some of the backstory for Vought International in the past seasons of The Boys, especially in the context of the rise of Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), Stormfront (Cash), and Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito). While no plot details are available, the one-line description of the series elaborates: “Set in the 1950s, exploring the early exploits of Soldier Boy and a supe you know as Stormfront. Only advice for now is keep your hands off the fucking shield.”

Soldier Boy recently made a delightful cameo in the final moments of The Boys Season 4 as Homelander finds him in a lab again. Prior to that, his backstory was elaborated in Season 3, where we saw him leading the superhero team Payback during World War II and tormenting his own team. He also worked with Karl Urban’s Butcher and Jack Quaid’s Hughie during his tenure on The Boys, aiding the pair in destroying his son, Homelander (Antony Starr). Fans can expect to see the origins of Soldier Boy in the upcoming series, and will hopefully get to find out why Vought sold him to Russians. As for Stormfront, the character had a fateful end in the third season, but not before doing some (for lack of a better term) heinous racist shit. It’ll be fascinating to see her backstory as she becomes a Nazi and marries the founder of Vought.

No release date is available for Vought Rising. All seasons of The Boys are available on Prime Video.