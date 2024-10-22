The "voyage and return" narrative is a classic structure in storytelling, going back to myths and legends. These stories take characters on transformative journeys, whisking them away from the familiarity of home and into a world filled with trials, wonders, and challenges. By the end of their voyage, they return to where they started—forever changed by the experiences they’ve undergone. It's textbook hero's journey stuff.

Many movies use this template to varying degrees and with varying results. The best of them not only entertain audiences but touch on universal themes of growth, resilience, and identity. From whimsical fantasy lands to road trips across the USA, the following films are some of the best examples of the voyage and return narrative. They take their protagonists - and the viewer - on an unforgettable journey.

10 'Voyage of the Unicorn' (2001)

Directed by Philip Spink

"All legends begin somewhere." Beau Bridges leads this TV movie as Professor Alan Aisling, who is transported with two daughters to a magical world. There, they embark on a journey aboard the mystical ship Unicorn, navigating through realms filled with mythical creatures such as trolls, dragons, and fairies. Along the way, they must aid in fulfilling an ancient prophecy that could restore balance to the magical world while facing an evil sorcerer bent on ruling the lands.

Plot-wise, Voyage of the Unicorn is nothing particularly groundbreaking, but it's executed with a ton of care and heart. The subplots involving grief and loss are handled well. As a result, it has a warmth to it that's perfect for kids' entertainment. The movie is delightfully bizarre, remixing various myths and legends, and serving up early aughts CGI that's shaky but endearing. Haters will dismiss it as a dollar-store Narnia, but Voyage of the Unicorn is a grand old time.

9 'Cast Away' (2000)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

"We live and we die by time, and we must not commit the sin of turning our back on time." Robert Zemeckis gleefully riffs on Robinson Crusoe with this survival drama. Tom Hanks delivers one of his most memorable performances as Chuck Noland, a FedEx systems analyst who becomes stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash. Alone and desperate, Chuck must learn to fend for himself, using the resources at hand to survive the elements and his isolation. His only companion is a volleyball named Wilson.

Hanks carries most of the movie himself, which is no small feat. He's assisted in this by Zemeckis's confident and mature direction. Perhaps the filmmaker's finest achievement here is making Wilson seem like a real character full of personality, despite being an inanimate object. In a lesser director's hands, Cast Away might have been a slapstick comedy, but Zemeckis makes it surprisingly poignant.

Cast Away

rent

buy *Availability in US Cast Paul Sanchez , Lari White , Leonid Citer , David Allen Brooks , Jelena Papovic , Valentina Ananyina Runtime 143 minutes Writers William Broyles Jr.

8 'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe' (2005)

Directed by Andrew Adamson

"Once a king or queen of Narnia, always a king or queen of Narnia." Based on the beloved novel by C.S. Lewis, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe transports the four Pevensie siblings—Lucy (Georgie Henley), Edmund (Skandar Keynes), Susan (Anna Popplewell), and Peter (William Moseley)—into the magical world of Narnia. They enter through a wardrobe and find themselves in a land ruled by the cruel White Witch (Tilda Swinton), who has cast Narnia into an endless winter.

The book is a veritable fantasy classic and one of the defining tales about young heroes venturing into a magical land and returning changed, so the movie had big shoes to fill. Luckily, the cast and crew stuck the landing, crafting one of the best fantasy movies of the 2000s. Director Andrew Adamson retains the novel's Christian allegory but lightens the story with humor and style. It remains one of the best entry points for younger viewers interested in fantasy.

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Cast James McAvoy , Jim Broadbent , Liam Neeson William Moseley , Anna Popplewell , Skandar Keynes , Georgie Henley , Tilda Swinton Runtime 143 Minutes

7 'Alice in Wonderland' (1951)

Directed by Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, and Hamilton Luske

"I'm not crazy. My reality is just different than yours." Another film based on a classic book, Disney's animated Alice in Wonderland is a wacky, kaleidoscopic gem that feels way ahead of most 1950s animation. The plot is simple: the young Alice (voiced by Kathryn Beaumont) tumbles down a rabbit hole and into a bizarre world populated by figures like the Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter, and the Queen of Hearts. But the eccentricity, visual inventiveness, and vibrant colors elevate the movie to masterpiece status.

This is simply one of the trippiest movies ever; an iconic work of psychedelia. Impressively, the striking imagery and whimsical dialogue manage to stay entertaining rather than irritating. In addition, the songs are cleverly tongue-twisting, and the plot is packed with amusingly nonsensical moments. All told, the film walks a fine line between weirdness and obnoxiousness, but, ultimately, Alice in Wonderland transforms pure absurdity into a lively, musical celebration of chaos.

Alice In Wonderland (1951)

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Cast Kathryn Beaumont , Ed Wynn , Verna Felton , Sterling Holloway Runtime 75 minutes Main Genre Fantasy

6 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' (2014)

Directed by Peter Jackson

"When faced with death, what can anyone do?" No list of the best voyage and return movies would be complete without The Hobbit, which is literally subtitled There and Back Again. In the third installment, tensions between the dwarves, elves, men, and orcs reach a boiling point over the treasure of the Lonely Mountain. It marks the end of Bilbo's (Martin Freeman) epic adventure, and his return to the Shire is marked by both relief and reflection.

Bilbo grows in the process, expanding his horizons, making friends, becoming a thief, and changing history forever by taking possession of The One Ring. The Battle of the Five Armies delivers action-packed scenes aplenty, but its true power lies in the lessons Bilbro brings back with him. He comes home wiser and a little more cynical and spends the rest of his life at a remove from the rest of the Hobbits. But it's clear that the journey was worth it, and that he wouldn't change a thing.