Ever wanted to see what Euphoria would be like in space? The new trailer for Lionsgate’s Voyagers will answer that very question whether you wanted it or not. After taking on the YA adaptation of Divergent, writer-director Neil Burger is back with his next sci-fi thriller. Starring Colin Farrell, Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead and Isaac Hempstead, Voyagers follows a group of 30 young men and women who travel through space searching for a new home.

The trailer fits the description of what you’d expect from the director of Limitless. From the footage shown, Voyagers seems like a straightforward, by-the-numbers sci-fi thriller set in space. Borrowing from several different films and tropes, our young adults are born and bred in a lab, their emotions tampered down through chemical manipulation drinks. Upon discovering this, Sheridan, Depp and the rest of the teens stop taking their medication and begin experiencing emotions and desires for the first time. Naturally, they engage in lots of fights, sex and any other form of hedonism. To top it all off, the spaceship begins to malfunction and it seems as though they may become stranded.

Studios have attempted to connect with YA audiences in the past few years with some sci-fi adventure flicks. Ready Player One, Ender’s Game, The 5th Wave, The Maze Runner and The Giver all achieved varying degrees of commercial and critical success. In addition to Voyagers, there are still more YA sci-fi films premiering in 2021, including the crazily delayed Chaos Walking starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley. (Ridley is also set to star in Burger's upcoming psychological thriller The Marsh King’s Daughter.)

In terms of the star power behind Voyagers, Farrell is always a joy to watch, as well as this incredible list of up-and-coming actors. All of these performers have an incredible list of projects in the works, with Sheridan being a particular standout. He is most recently attached to George Clooney’s next film The Tender Bar, the adaptation of the acclaimed Vietnam war book The Things They Carried, and Paul Schrader’s next film The Card Counter. So Voyagers may have to just be on our list of films to watch, simply to see Sheridan before he’s a mega-star.

Voyagers will debut in theaters on April 9. Check out the trailer below and see what you think for yourself.

