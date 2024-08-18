The Big Picture Lisa Vanderpump dispels rumors of TomTom rebranding, clarifying her focus on existing brands.

TomTom's business suffered following Scandoval, as well as Tom Sandoval and Schwartz' other restaurant, Schwartz and Sandys.

On Vanderpump Rules Lisa Vanderpump moved the former Pump restaurant sign outside TomTom, causing drama.

American reality star and restauranteur Lisa Vanderpump is putting all rumors of a TomTom rebrand to rest. The news comes after Vanderpump Rules guest star and the manager of her restaurant SUR, Peter Madrigal, claimed that TomTom would go through a major overhaul. TomTom is a restaurant under Vanderpump’s empire. However, VPR stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are its partial co-owners with a 5% stake in the company.

Madrigal talked about the possible rebranding of the place during a recent appearance on The Sarah Fraser Show. Madrigal suggested that Lisa Vanderpump was buying Schwartz and Sandoval out and rebranding the place as Pump, an iconic Vanderpump restaurant that closed its doors in 2023. However, after that, Lisa spoke to US Weekly and clarified that she hadn’t even considered rebranding the place.

The reality star added that after Pump closed down, some of the staff and the chef were moved to TomTom. As a result, people affectionately started referring to the back garden of TomTom as the Pump Garden, which might be where the rumor started. Vanderpump concluded that she’s currently focusing on growing her existing brands rather than trying to launch new ones. The reality star also poked fun at Madrigal about the launch of her new eatery in Vegas called Pinky’s in the following words:

“We’ve been hard at work on Pinky’s at the Flamingo in Las Vegas. Does he want to change the name of that too?”

TomTom’s Business Might Have Suffered From "Scandoval"

Sandoval and Schwartz partnered up with Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd to launch TomTom back in 2018, a restaurant that serves a wide variety of cocktails and seasonal appetizers. However, the success of the place was short-lived after it was revealed that Sandoval had been cheating on Ariana Madix with their co-star Rachel Leviss.

Sadly, after Sandoval’s popularity diminished following their respective divorces, the effect also tricked down to both of his restaurants; the longtime friends had to release a statement on the Instagram page for Schwartz and Sandys, their next restaurant venture. The post requested fans of the show not to take out their anger over Scandoval on the restaurant’s staff. “Please take into consideration, that posting negative comments affects more than just the individual you may be upset with,” read the statement.

However, the Toms did not engage in any kind of damage control for their other business, which gave the fans more reason to believe that Lisa Vanderpump was taking over. Madrigal’s statements added fuel to the fire as he referred to the place as a “ghost town.” Not to mention that during Vanderpump Rules Season 11, Episode 6, Lisa Vanderpump moved the former Pump sign outside TomTom. This irked Sandoval, but during a confessional, Vanderpump explained her decision and said: “I don't think we would ever consult a 2.5% partner."

