Vulgar auteurism, as a genre or movement, is a little hard to describe, but might also be the kind of thing where you know it when you see it. If something was made by an auteur director (you know, the kind of director who – for better or worse – gets 100% creative control), and is also a bit twisted/unusual/sick/out-there, then it might well be a work of vulgar auteurism.

Confused? Read this. Still confused? Then read on! Because the best way to get a handle on what exactly vulgar auteurism is, is to go over some of the movies that qualify. The following all do, in one way or another. They just have the feel of vulgarity while they simultaneously smack of being made by auteur directors. Rather than being ranked by how vulgar they are, they're more or less ranked from good to great.

10 'Crank: High Voltage' (2009)

Directed by Mark Neveldine, Brian Taylor

2006’s Crank was already sufficiently distinctive and vulgar, so consider it an honorable mention for present purposes. It was completely outdone in ridiculousness, however, by its 2009 sequel, Crank: High Voltage. The plot sees protagonist Chev Chelios fighting to stay alive and track down the people responsible for stealing his specialized/indestructible heart, all the while having to electrocute himself regularly to keep his new heart replacement working.

Bad taste is the name of the game here, with Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor working in tandem to push everything they can to its absolute limits. Crank: High Voltage tries to shock, offend, and alarm for pretty much every minute of its runtime, and though it gets exhausting at a point, you also kind of have to begrudgingly admire just how “much” it all is; maximalism with no compromise, in effect.

9 'Southland Tales' (2006)

Directed by Richard Kelly

You should go into Southland Tales knowing as little about it as possible, but even if someone tried to spoil it all, they might well find themselves unable to. That’s a long-winded way of saying that this movie is impossible to comprehend, let alone summarize. It feels like a joke, a cry for help, a forward-thinking piece of science fiction, and a satire of… something(?), all at once. And also none of those things.

People seem to more or less comprehend Richard Kelly’s better-known film, Donnie Darko, but that one didn’t really feel like a piece of vulgar auteurism. Kelly went for broke and took no prisoners with Southland Tales, and it’s a mesmerizing – and sometimes even beautiful – piece of nonsense. Or maybe it does all make sense, and you have to be both a genius and someone with the time to watch it 50 times in a row (while taking notes) to make sense of it.

8 'Bad Boys II' (2003)

Directed by Michael Bay

After a heightened but still relatively coherent buddy cop movie (Bad Boys), Michael Bay went nuts, as a director, making Bad Boys II, with this being the film of his that contains the most Bayhem. It’s about 2.5 hours long, is insanely mean-spirited and nihilistic throughout, spares no expense with its action set pieces, and just feels like one overly caffeinated fever dream from start to finish.

Well, it feels like it captures the spirit of something a bit harder than caffeine, but it’s best to keep the descriptions here PG-rated. Bad Boys II, though, is about as far from PG as you can get, pushing the boundaries of the R-rating, really. It’s a blast for those reasons, though; absolute extremity made with the kind of budget usually reserved for crowd-pleasing, family-friendly blockbusters, and its mere existence – however nasty – has to be celebrated, as a result.

7 'Benedetta' (2021)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

Vibes dictate that genuine pieces of vulgar auteurism have to be made after the year 2000 (or maybe it’s just this list; who are you gonna sue?), but there’s an argument to be made that Paul Verhoeven was doing the whole vulgar auteur thing long before it was cool. His American movies were pretty extreme (the ones he made in the 1980s and 1990s), and his films before then were also generally full-on.

But Benedetta feels like it most qualifies for inclusion here, being one of Verhoeven’s boldest films and, as of 2024, his most recent. It’s a story that combines steamy romance, religion, blasphemy, and some surrealism, all for good measure. Whether you like Benedetta or not feels a bit besides the point, because it exists to make you feel something. Whether that feeling is positive, negative, or both somehow, depends on each individual viewer.