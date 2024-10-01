With Election Day inching closer and closer, Peacock decided to give political enthusiasts a double feature that reminds us of what the country's leadership looked like from 2001 to 2008. The streamer is debuting 2008's W. and 2018's Vice. Even though the movies were released ten years apart, they have a pretty obvious connection: both cover the two-term stint of George W. Bush in the presidency and his relationship with the former vice-president Dick Cheney.

W. was a pretty anticipated movie because it was directed by Oliver Stone — a filmmaker who doesn't shy away from throwing salt in America's wounds when it comes to sensitive themes. He's also no stranger to political stories, having helmed titles like JFK, Platoon and Born on The Fourth of July. For W., Stone chose a more comedic approach in order to satirize Bush's stint in the oval office. The cast also featured Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect franchise), James Cromwell (Rebel Ridge), Ellen Burstyn (The Exorcist: Believer), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld), Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) and Richard Dreyfuss (Jaws).

Vice also had a layer of anticipation because its director had previously helmed a complex-themed movie that became a hit: Adam McKay was fresh off Oscar nominee The Big Short. With Vice, McKay — who also wrote the script — subverted what you'd expect from a political biopic by focusing on the vice-president. Not by chance, the movie makes the case that Cheney rose to become one of the most influential veeps in the world through shady deals. The movie stars a 45-pounds heavier Christian Bale (Thor: Love and Thunder) as Cheney, Amy Adams (Nightbitch) as his wife Lynne, Tyler Perry (Mea Culpa) as Colin Powell and Sam Rockwell (Argylle) as George W. Bush.

W. And Vice Satirize Problem With Giving Power To Unequipped Individuals

Both W. and Vice weren’t too big with critics: the former earned a 58% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes and the latter fared slightly better, with a 64% score. Critics agreed that W. drops the ball by trying to handle too much at once, and Spectator's Deborah Ross wrote that while Brolin in the title role was "rather wonderful," the movie "doesn't know what it is about." With Vice, Bale, Adams and Rockwell's performances stood out — the three of them were nominated at the Oscars — but critics like Boston Globe's Ty Burr stated that Cheney's story "needs to be told, but McKay turns out to be precisely the wrong man to tell it."

At the same time, both movies underscore a pretty relevant aspect of politics, which is what happens when positions of power are given to individuals who either don't know what to do with it or abuse it — or both. These are just two examples of movies that took aim at Bush's administration, and the tone of both make it a satire-full double feature for Peacock subscribers who want to silently panic about what the past of the nation says about our future.

W. and Vice are now available on Peacock. You can check out the trailers above and below:

