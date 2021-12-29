When looking back on the filmography of the Wachowski sisters, it is incredible to see just how varied and polarizing much of their work has been. Be it with the revolutionary world they created in The Matrix that took audiences by storm or how they wove a vast epic in Cloud Atlas, their approach to filmmaking is without comparison.

As we now have been lucky enough to see Lana Wachowski’s joyous meta masterpiece that is The Matrix Resurrections, which is absolutely worth checking out, let's look back on all the films the siblings made up until now. These are all the films the duo has made, ranked.

RELATED: 'The Matrix' Movies, Ranked From No to "Whoa"

7. Jupiter Ascending

Image via Warner Bros.

Oh, Jupiter Ascending, what a glorious mess you are. This science-fiction adventure film is not without its positives, it even is a film that is hard to really despise, though it still is the least successful vision from the directors.

The worlds and visuals are a plus, though the story here is regrettably clumsy as it follows the titular Jupiter (Mila Kunis), thrust into a world beyond the stars when she meets Caine (Channing Tatum) who informs her that she is destined for greatness. She will have to face down Balem Abrasax, played by Eddie Redmayne (who gives a certainly unique performance).

While there are some defenders of the film, it is still hard to overlook much of the narrative and pacing problems. The film was a low point in the directors’ career that regrettably was enough for many to dismiss their work overall despite many other worthwhile films.

6. Bound

Image via Gramercy Pictures

The feature directorial debut that started it all, Bound is a wonderous subversion of genre that is as exhilarating as it is deeply compelling. It centers on Violet (Jennifer Tilly) who begins to form a relationship with Corky (Gina Gershon). This relationship is also an affair as Violet is the girlfriend of the gangster Caesar (Joe Pantoliano).

What follows is a masterful character study wrapped up in a romantic thriller as the lovers plan to escape the violent influence of Caesar and make off with two million dollars in cash. It is high stakes with outstanding performances all around as you feel every emotional moment utterly and completely. The film is a classic example of necessity being the mother of invention as the Wachowskis make use of a scant set and low budget to create something really special. It showed they were deserving of more and marked them as fresh new voices.

5. The Matrix Revolutions

Image via Warner Bros.

The imperfect finale to the trilogy of films, The Matrix Revolutions is still a dynamic vision that saw the Wachowskis wrangling all the narrative threads they had established over the prior two entries. It carried on with the prophecy and the looming conflict with the machines, proving to be a giant spectacle that still was carried by strong characters.

It sees Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) going on a separate mission to Machine City while the last human city of Zion tries to defend itself from an impending attack by the Sentinels. The character development is the most shallow in comparison to the others though it is not entirely without substance.

The heartfelt romantic core between Neo and Trinity is the best part, ensuring the film still has a hold on you. This only deepens when you see how it carries into The Matrix Resurrections and the foundation laid in this film deserves a lot of credit for setting that up.

4. The Matrix Reloaded

Image via Warner Bros.

The second entry in the series, The Matrix Reloaded had the tough task of carrying on after the first film left audiences' jaws on the floor. While it was not able to match that same energy, it still is a solid sequel that began to push the story into some interesting new directions. It may have left some viewers feeling a bit lost, but the willingness to get into some more heady ideas was a daring one worth admiring.

The film boasts the best action sequence of the franchise that saw the filmmakers literally construct a highway to allow for an extended chase sequence that still remains outstanding. Some other action sequences are less impressive, though the directors still pushed themselves in the scenes when they needed to.

The film still gets a lot of surprising hate for not living up to the original though it still holds up and is worth praising for all it did right. It is hard to follow up from a beloved and revolutionary film that shook up what was possible in cinema, though The Matrix Reloaded more than earns its spot on this ranking for carving out its own path.

3. Speed Racer

Image via Warner Bros.

A film that was woefully misunderstood and critically undervalued when it was first released, Speed Racer is a remarkable adaptation that came out long before anyone was prepared for it. It is a film that created its own cinematic grammar and pushed the envelope on what was possible for live-action adaptations.

Told with intoxicating and vibrant colors, it follows the story of young Speed (Emile Hirsch) who is an incredibly talented driver in a futuristic world where he must face down corruption in order to protect the sport he loves and his family. Often cheesy and the most family-oriented film in the Wachowskis’ filmography, it still is an ambitious work that deserves a reevaluation in the public consciousness that prematurely dismissed it.

The finale alone remains one of the most simultaneously high octane and graceful scenes ever put to screen. As Speed’s vehicle leaps through the air, attacking the track while the film intercuts everything that has brought him to this moment, it takes the breath away as only cinema as bold as this could.

2. Cloud Atlas

Image via Warner Bros.

An adaptation of the novel of the same name by David Mitchell, Cloud Atlas is another work from the directors that deserved more attention than it got. Spanning hundreds of years and vastly different worlds, the timeline of the film stays true to the novel while still bringing it to life as only they could. The result is a truly stunning piece of art that will stick in the heart and soul even years after you see it.

With actors playing multiple roles, there are some aspects that don't quite work, like the misguided attempt to alter actors' appearances to a breaking point that doesn't quite sit right. However, the center of the story remains profound and beautiful in seeing the echoes of life reverberating through time. It is a deeply funny film at key moments as well, creating a mixture of melancholy and joy all in one. The loss and love that the story grapples with is handled with a delicate touch that still becomes completely arresting in the final act. It is a vast story that shouldn’t work as a film, yet it absolutely does unlike any other adaptation has before it.

1. The Matrix

There still could only be one film that takes the top spot on this ranking and it was always going to be The Matrix. It is a film that still remains as refreshing and audacious as when it first came out. From the manner in which it questioned our reality to the bonkers action sequences, there is nothing that had been like it when it came out and nothing ever quite like it since.

It sees where it all began with Reeves’ Neo being first chased down by Agent Smith, played by a menacing and marvelous Hugo Weaving, and having to awaken from the fantasy he had been living in for all these years. It is a film that just exudes creativity in every single frame, challenging all the rules that had been laid out for it.

Hopefully, the Wachowskis will continue to get opportunities to someday surpass the work that first gained them acclaim. However, it would have to be perfect, as this film is a nearly flawless piece of art. Even as many films have tried to imitate its style and vision, there will be never be anything like the singular experience that was The Matrix.

Decades Later, 'The Matrix' Still Has Us Convinced We're Living in a Simulation Get ready for 'The Matrix Resurrections' with Collider Movie Club!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email