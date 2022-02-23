I love the films of Lana and Lilly Wachowski. Whether it’s their sense for visual storytelling or the engrossing thematic subtext, the duo behind such hits as The Matrix series and Speed Racer continue to prove that they're some of the most innovative auteurs working in film today. Yet, despite all that, they’re also heavily criticized for having some of the most “corny” storytelling approaches with each project they make (which may unfortunately hold a connection to the poor box-office returns of their most recent feature outings). While the argument’s a matter of subjective opinion, there is something to be said about their tendencies to lean towards classic themes of romanticism and affection within their work. Whether it be their Netflix series Sense8, their screenwriting credit in V for Vendetta, or the most recent (and Lilly-less) The Matrix Resurrections, the Wachowski filmography is filled with distinct yet similar epics about love conquering all. While it can be seen as cheesy, it’s an essential element that deserves acknowledgment for making their films feel distinct, ahead of their time, and exactly what we need in a loveless cinematic landscape.

The Wachowskis' infatuation with romance in their films is an aspect that’s been around since their first feature film in 1996’s Bound, a neo-noir thriller about two lesbian lovers that doesn’t even try to play coy with its themes of sexuality and intimacy. The film is in many ways a small-scale precursor to the kind of stories they wanted to make. It mixes an engrossing sense of style with earnest social themes regarding identity and politics, something that many films of the time wouldn’t dare to discuss, while also playing with classic story tropes about good vs. evil that still makes it feel fresh and exciting.

Now, a lot about what I’m saying with Bound sounds pretty obvious considering what we’ve learned about the sisters since they’ve come out as transgender, but it’s still very endearing to see the two shine a light on these themes from such an early time in their history as storytellers. To have the film end with the two leads (Gina Gershon as Corky Jennifer Tilly as Violet) driving off happy and together after all the obstacles that were placed in front of them is a creative choice that was practically non-existent in the crime genre. There weren’t many same-sex crime films before Bound was released, and the ones that came before it were films like Dog Day Afternoon, that left its characters in tragedy. For something like Bound to use similar themes from a film like that for its characters and have it end on an actual positive note was a pleasant change of pace for the genre. Could it be seen as sappy? Sure, but it’s nonetheless a choice that’s welcomed given its status and deserves the appreciation for changing what a queer crime film can end like.

While the directing pair deserve props for their romantic approach changing the game for crime films, the same can also be said about work in adaptations, specifically V for Vendetta. There are many differences between the Wachowskis' script for the 2005 dystopian action film and the 1988 graphic novel of the same name, the biggest one being the relationship between Evey Hammond (Natalie Portman) and V (Hugo Weaving). The source material by Alan Moore and David Lloyd depicts V as a ruthless killer with little feeling for Evey besides his desire for her to be his protégé, whereas his character towards her in the film is more tender and slightly jovial. The film still carries Evey’s early distrust in V, but it’s handled with a lot more nuance and sympathy for the vigilante when all’s said and done between the two. The final dance they share before the third act holds a lot more emotional weight with making V into more of an empathetic lead; giving his arc, as well as the entire film, a more saccharine tone for the Wachowskis' vision for revolution than that of Moore and Lloyd’s.

Despite the good-natured ambition that the Wachowskis bring to their projects, another ongoing theme that seems to circulate outside their work is that they came out ahead of their time. It’s been said about the Matrix sequels (to which this writer suspects will only continue based on the mixed reception of Resurrections) and it’s definitely been said about their immensely ambitious Cloud Atlas, the 2012 sci-fi epic with Tom Tykwer that’s possibly their most romantic film to date. Cloud Atlas is a beautiful movie about how love is a feeling that transcends time and space, rendering it as a label-less emotion of optimism in a close-minded world. While the film garnered a cult following in the years since its release, it had to go through a period of mixed reactions from critics and audiences as well as an abysmal return at the box office, something the duo are unfortunately used to in the years following since The Matrix trilogy.

The Wachowskis' desire to dive even deeper into romanticism continued in Sense8, a drama that carried similar ideas from Cloud Atlas by following a group of diverse individuals from around the globe who shared emotional and mental connections with each other. The show was an underrated gem, expanding on the ideas of limbic connections throughout humanity and the importance of allowing oneself to be open to another. It explored themes of connectivity and family that were prevalent in things like The Matrix but in a whole new light that felt appropriate with the pair’s grown perspective on gender and individuality. The show was canceled after two seasons in 2016 before getting a two-hour finale special in 2018, a pleasing instance of a modern Wachowski project getting the support it deserved.

While the bulk of their projects are certainly far from perfect (time will tell if Jupiter Ascending ends up getting reevaluated), the warmth the Wachowskis' exhibit in their work is a component that’s sadly lacking in Hollywood today. Despite the discourse with Matrix Resurrections reaching Last Jedi-levels of annoyance, there’s one thing with it that everyone can agree with: the film is undoubtedly a swooning and unapologetic love story for Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), much more so than the previous films were. The meta-textual elements and dodgy action aside, Resurrections is a peculiar addition to the series because it’s a story that didn’t need to exist. By the time Revolutions wraps up, Agent Smith (Weaving) has been destroyed, the conflict between Zion and the machines ends, and both Neo and Trinity sacrifice their lives to prevent another war from occurring ever again. In Resurrections, however, Neo and Trinity come back, implying that their love is not only powerful enough to advance the Matrix, but even more powerful than the concept of death itself.

In an interview leading up to the film’s release, Lana Wachowski said that the reason for bringing them back was a way to help her grieve the death of her parents, saying that it was “healing and comforting” to make a film where these characters that played an integral part in her career could just return to life. A Matrix would’ve been made regardless of the Wachowskis' involvement, so to have one of them come back and weave this unique fantasy where the love of its leads goes beyond any limitations is at least better than just another rehash. It may not always work or make sense, but the care being put to the characters is there, and can be seen through both the writing and the performances by Reeves and Moss.

It’s a happy ending for Neo and Trinity that you don’t get a lot of in the cinema today, where films either end as set-up for the next installment, and romantic movies are fading away from the mainstream. Sometimes all you need is the sweet and happy ending, and it’s something that I'll always look forward to from the Wachowski siblings.

