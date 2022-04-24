Trans folk across the globe need our support more than ever right now, with a conveyor belt of hatred — be it within the political establishment or otherwise — both at home and abroad. In the United States, we've got a swathing array of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation being pushed through by the right; over in the UK, just look to one Harry Potter author's high-profile campaign of disdain against the trans population, or the government's reticence to ban trans conversion therapy in line with that of sexual minorities.

Lily & Lana Wachowski, the esteemed sibling duo behind movies and series' like The Matrix, Sense8, and Cloud Atlas, are doing their bit to help put some cash in the hands of organizations protecting the lives of trans youth. An ongoing auction, dubbed "Enter the Matrix: The Wachowski Collection," is giving you the opportunity to buy a bunch of rarified tidbits, gems, and knick-knacks from some of the pair's most popular productions, including all of their aforementioned biggest hits. Look, this ain't gonna turn the political tide, but hey: why not both contribute to a great cause and nab some cool movie swag?

In a tweet, tweaked here for clarity, Lily Wachowski said:

"Hi youse! So me and Lana have been some spring-cleaning at our Raiders of the Lost Ark warehouse and have happily decided to pass on some of the best treasures we've been collecting over the years! No Ark of the Covenants, but some pretty major and magical artifacts! [...] Also many very reasonable items for a variety of budgets! Everything must go!"

As Wachowski further notes, the specific fund the auction money will go towards is the Protect & Defend Trans Youth Fund, found here. Here's their mission statement, collected from the website for the fund:

"Right now, there are hundreds of bills pending in state legislatures across the United States that target trans youth and aim to curb their rights. The impact of fighting these anti-trans bills and policies is felt all year by trans people, their families and loved ones. Please join me in donating to this fundraiser which will provide critical funds to organizations providing direct services to trans youth and advocating for the rights of trans youth in states currently targeted by anti-trans policies. For more information and ways to take action, head to trans-week.com."

The site also includes a more expansive list of where the money is actually going, from the Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, which seeks to address "the inequities faced by the black transgender community," to localized projects like the Tennessee Equality Project, which provides "educational and organizing programming to advance LGBTQ+ rights in Tennessee".

The auction is available here, with absentee bids now being accepted prior to the live auction beginning May 12 at 11 a.m. EST. Of course, you don't need to nab anything from the auction to financially support the fund, which is presently taking donations.

