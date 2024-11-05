Action icon and all-around legend, Danny Trejo, is back in his latest high-octane feature, Wages of Sin, and Collider is thrilled to give our readers the exclusive first look at the movie’s trailer. Straight from the production’s world premiere at The Harmony Gold Theatre in Los Angeles, during the 27th Annual Arpa International Film Festival, the trailer packs an intense punch, following Paul Sloan’s (Every Last One of Them) Thomas Blackwell, a man dedicated to putting an end to the fentanyl trade plaguing Los Angeles. Even though he’s out there doing what’s right, Thomas crosses paths with the wrong people when those poised to make mad cash off the killer drug’s consumption catch wind of his plan to bring them down.

In the exclusive first look at the trailer for Wages of Sin, viewers will see the fallout facing Sloan’s Thomas Blackwell, with all eyes on him after he’s been set up and framed for the murder of a police officer. Sent to prison, things look like they can’t get any worse for Blackwell, but the cartel still wants more retribution for what he took from them. With Blackwell’s family in their sights, Jimmy (Trejo) and his boss, Rossi (Jeremy Luke), set out to wreak havoc on the imprisoned man’s innocent loved ones while he’s stuck in the penitentiary for something he didn’t do. But, once he’s out, all bets are off, with Blackwell’s rage and urge for vengeance putting him on a bloodthirsty collision course with the people responsible for taking so much away from him. Raging in the background of the teaser is Metallica’s “One,” providing the perfect soundtrack to the blazing gun battles that carry audiences through the rest of the first look.

Meet the Team Behind ‘Wages of Sin’

With Victor Rios (The Fury) standing at the helm, Wages of Sin also features performances from an ensemble that includes Meredith VanCuyk (MaXXXine), Nazo Bravo (The Family Business), Jason Scott Jenkins (Future Man), P.J. Marino (Everybody Hates Chris), and Stephen Cyrus Sepher (Heist) who also penned the project’s script and produced alongside Bravo. Storyboard Media is currently selling the world rights for the feature. Already enjoying plenty of praise, Wages of Sin landed the Best Screenplay award at the Arpa International Film Festival, where Trejo was also honored with the Icon Award.

A man of many projects, Trejo has continued his work on both the big and small screen over the last year. In addition to Wages of Sin, the actor’s voice has been heard in episodes of Futurama, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Big City Greens, while appearing in the flesh in American Underdog, The Night They Came Home, Seven Cemeteries, and more.

Check out Trejo’s latest high-energy role in the first look at Wages of Sin via the trailer above.