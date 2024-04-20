The Big Picture Currently starring in Civil War, Wagner Moura starred in 2007's Elite Squad, a Brazilian police thriller that explores similar themes to the 2024 film.

Like Civil War, Elite Squad explores a world suffering from political fragmentation, and the role the media plays in reporting on violence.

Wagner Moura gives a powerful performance as Roberto Nascimento, a BOPE captain whose narration lends the story a complex ambiguity.

This week, Civil War, written and directed by Alex Garland, is polarizing audiences with its depiction of a dystopian future America, where escalating political tension has divided the country into warring splinter states. The movie uses this speculative future as the backdrop for a story about a band of war reporters risking their lives to cover the conflict, as a way of reaffirming the value of a free press. The journalists, Lee and Joel, are played by Kirsten Dunst, a war photographer numbed by what she's seen, and Wagner Moura, the writer she's paired with, who hides his own trauma by pretending to enjoy the thrill of living on the edge. Moura might be most familiar to American audiences from his role as drug kingpin Pablo Escobar in the Netflix series Narcos. But his biggest breakthrough came years earlier, in the 2007 Brazilian police thriller Elite Squad, and its 2010 sequel, Elite Squad 2 (also known as Elite Squad: The Enemy Within). The Elite Squad franchise became a cultural phenomenon in Brazil (where the sequel became the country's all-time highest-grossing film domestically), and brought both Moura and director José Padilha to the attention of an international audience. Anyone with an interest in seeing Civil War will find that Elite Squad deals with similar themes of political fragmentation, and the role the media plays in reporting on violence.

What Is 'Elite Squad' About?

Elite Squad is based on the book Elite da Tropa, a lightly fictionalized collection of stories about BOPE (Batalhão de Operações Policiais Especiais), a militarized arm of the police in Rio de Janeiro with a reputation for both brutal violence and incorruptibility. The movie invents characters to serve as amalgams of several of the BOPE officers featured in the book. Wagner Moura plays Roberto Nascimento, a BOPE captain who wants to retire. He claims it's because he wants to spend more time with his family, but the reality is that he's no longer emotionally capable of enduring a life of relentless violence. However, before leaving BOPE, he must first find and train his replacement. The film follows Nascimento as well as Neto (Caio Junqueira) and Matias (André Ramiro), two police officers who vie to take Nascimento's spot on the highly selective squad. The story is set in 1997, against the backdrop of a planned visit from the Pope, when BOPE is under pressure from above to keep crime to a minimum, by any means necessary.

It's hard to determine Elite Squad's critical attitude towards the BOPE officers it portrays. On the one hand, it acknowledges their brutal methods, which involve torturing people for information. On the other hand, they are portrayed as sincere in their desire to take on criminal gangs, as opposed to the rest of the police force, who simply abuse their position to extort bribes from local businesses. Likely, the film would not be so successful if it could not be seen as both praising and criticizing the police.

The unusual structure of the film contributes to these ambiguities. Matias, one of the aspiring BOPE officers, is on-screen the most and has the most complex arc, as he chooses between careers as a police officer and as a criminal defense lawyer. But it's Nascimento's voice we hear in nearly constant narration, weighing in on every story beat – even during Matias' scenes – and this ends up centering Nascimento, even though he doesn't actually have that much story to play.

This unusual choice was made while the film was in post-production. Matias was originally supposed to be the film's lead character, but the decision was made in the edit room to more heavily feature Moura. Moura was brought back to record Nascimento's narration, which hadn't been an element of the original production. In addition to shifting the main character, the voice-over that was added in post is written with a nihilistic perspective that's at odds with the way Nascimento is portrayed in the material filmed during principal photography. The conflicting elements seemed to strike a chord, as the film was a critical and box-office success, and won the Golden Bear at the prestigious Berlin Film Festival.

Like 'Civil War,' 'Elite Squad' Explores Political Divisions

Civil War makes a surprising choice – though it fragments the map of the United States into warring territories, the borders don't break down into familiar "red" and "blue" states," leaving it up to the imagination to figure out how, for example, California and Texas might have ended up fighting on the same side. Elite Squad portrays a society that breaks along much cleaner lines.

Matias, who grew up in poverty, is choosing between a career as a police officer and as a lawyer, working as a cop and attending law school on his days off. At law school, he finds his classes are full of students from privileged classes who nevertheless hate the way society is structured, and believe the police exist for no reason other than to brutalize the poor and keep them in their place. Matias is gamely tolerant of this critique, and starts a relationship with one of his classmates, Maria (Fernanda Machado). Meanwhile, Nascimento, in his voice-over, warns that police officers can't be friends with "the cool kids."

When Matias, who has a desk job with the police and witnesses rampant corruption, is invited to join BOPE, we see this duality begin to be flattened out of him. BOPE training is a grueling nightmare meant to drive out the majority of applicants. The applicants are physically and verbally assaulted, forced to march through swamps, and eat piles of food waste off the ground. Those who make it through have been conditioned to think of themselves as apart from the rest of society. Matias' journey into BOPE is similar to Michael Corleone's arc in The Godfather. All of his attachments to a more humane "naive" way of life are gradually stripped away from him, and he's turned against his former law school classmates. It's as if the groundwork is being laid for a civil war, on a much smaller scale. While Civil War doesn't break down along class lines in this way, it does divide its characters between people who use violence to solve problems, and our more idealistic journalist characters, who are there to document.

'Elite Squad 2' Also Affirms the Importance of Journalists

Elite Squad tells a small-scale story about the choices of a handful of characters. The sequel expands the story to implicate the entire political structure of Rio de Janeiro. In Elite Squad 2, the city's drug gangs are supplanted by murderous militias manned by off-duty police officers, who operate with the approval of corrupt politicians. The heroes and villains are more straightforward in the sequel, and the plot makes room for a heroic journalist, Clara (Tainá Müller). Even though Nascimento's voice-over remains cynical about the motivations of the "cool kids," it's clear that we're meant to admire the left-wing journalists and politicians taking on the corrupt system.

Civil War focuses more on photojournalism, the quest to take the "perfect shot," an image that can easily communicate an essential truth to a mass audience. Elite Squad 2 opens with such an image, as an activist emerges from a gruesome conflict with the police with his shirt, reading "Human Rights," drenched in blood. The camera pans up from his shirt, to the news van broadcasting the image to the world, and creating a PR crisis for BOPE. And, as in Civil War, the journalists who seek out these truths are sometimes drawn deeper into the violence that they had hoped to merely document – Elite Squad 2 contains a story line that appears to have been loosely inspired by the assault of several Brazilian journalists working on a similar story of police corruption.

Why Fans of 'Civil War' Need To Check Out the Elite Squad Franchise

If you enjoyed or think you'll enjoy Civil War, you'll probably want to check out Elite Squad. Firstly, both feature magnetic performances from Wagner Moura. (Though we strangely get to see more of him in the more recent film, in which he's not the main character). As both Joel and Nascimento, he creates two characters who, in their own way, create an outward persona of complete professionalism, while masking the psychic toll of their high-stress job.

More importantly, the Elite Squad films, much like Civil War, use the vehicle of a high-octane genre film to tell a story about increasing political polarization, and to raise alarms about the specter of men with guns taking an increasing role in civil society. Audiences may not be as familiar with recent Brazilian history as they are with the same period of time in the United States, but ultimately, the conflicts presented in Elite Squad will seem very familiar.

Elite Squad is available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

