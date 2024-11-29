With credits in dozens of Westerns, many ranking as among the greatest ever made, John Ford's cinematic legacy in the genre is secured. The Searchers and Stagecoach may be considered by many as his finest prints, but nestled within his best movies is a 1950 gem, Wagon Master. Upon its release, Wagon Master bombed at the box office and received indifferent reviews from critics, probably because of its deviation from the Western formula that Ford himself had helped establish and the film's lack of star power. However, the film embodies some of Ford's most understated artistic sensibilities.

In the place of action-driven sequences, Wagon Master thrives on atmosphere and camaraderie in a way that is almost a spiritual tour of the new frontier. It's a masterpiece in restraint that offers an intimate and lyrical journey of survival and faith. Through the film, we explore Ford's fascination with community and human resilience against nature, which sometimes disappear in his better-known Westerns with gun-slinging heroes or sweeping battles. The Utah-shot Western is steeped in a soundtrack with folk authenticity and majestic landscapes that make it a visual poem. Wagon Master is one of Ford's purest works that showcases the director’s ability to mine grandeur from simplicity.

'Wagon Master' Shows John Ford's Idealized Vision of Community

Image via RKO-Radio Pictures Inc.

John Ford had a well-documented enchantment with communities that permeates through his films. It's an idea we see all the way from 1939's Stagecoach, but one that is often overshadowed in these films by other elements such as a focused narrative, having movie stars as main protagonists, and action-packed sequences. In Wagon Master, this idea is at its most explicit homage as Ford leans into a gentler vision and with less focus on a central plot and individual characters. He also seems to deliberately avoid Hollywood stars in the film's casting. Instead, he crafts a narrative that follows a group of Mormons, portrayed by mainly stock character actors, guided by two horse traders (Ben Johnson and Harry Carey Jr.), who reluctantly join their journey as they look for a new home in the new frontier. Along the way, the desert travelers meet and team up with bandits and Native Americans, who in many typical Westerns of the time would be regarded as their enemies. Together, they form a community that must work for a common goal.

Through Wagon Master and Ford's choice of films closest to his intended vision, we explore his sensibilities and a yearning for harmony over chaos. One scene in the film that best exemplifies this has Ben Johnson's Travis Blue encountering a group of Native Americans who chase him down to the Mormon's wagon train. When we expect an intense shootout, Wagon Master surprises the audience with the two groups civilly talking it out, with the Native Americans even extending an invitation to the Mormons to their sacred ceremony. More than just a gesture of Ford's preference for harmony, the resultant ritualistic dance is also his way of showing his appreciation of community building. Wagon Master reflects Ford's vision of the west as a canvas for societal idealism, using the genre’s expansive landscapes to symbolize the boundless potential of human unity amid adversity. This choice reveals his deeper interest in how diverse groups—often adversaries in typical Westerns—can bridge divisions to achieve a common purpose in a redefinition of the frontier as a space for collaboration rather than conflict.

'Wagon Master' Is a Visual and Cinematic Poem about the Old West

The film delves into the challenges the pioneers faced in the harsh environment of the Old West, navigating rivers, deserts, and mountains, as well as human enemies. The film’s sweeping landscapes are characters in themselves, with each frame building on the beauty of the next. Where the film lacks high-octane action, it compensates with the striking, sublime beauty of the American West. Ford's use of long, uninterrupted takes allows you to marvel at the rhythm of the journey the characters are undertaking. His cinematography imbues the dryness of the desert, the perilous crossing of rivers and descending of steep mountains, and stars that stretch endlessly above the plains. This pictorial beauty is complemented by the movie’s folk-inspired score, composed by Richard Hageman and performed by the Sons of the Pioneers.

Another standout feature is Ford’s experimental use of structure that buries the conventional three acts and instead tells multi-character stories as well as the narrative of the entire group as a whole. Each of the characters in the film treads a unique path, yet none stands out as the typical protagonist. Wagon Master is Ford at his most reflective, a film that captures the simplicity and struggles of frontier life.

Conceptualized by Ford's son and collaborator screenwriter Patrick Ford during the filming of Ford's other favored hit, She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, Wagon Master is a black-and-white visual masterpiece. It’s a Western that trades spectacle for introspection, revealing the director’s longing for harmony in a genre often defined by conflict.

Wagon Master is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

Rent on Amazon