There are very few genre shows from the 1960s that have quite the staying power as Star Trek. Though we know it now as the flagship production that launched a massive science-fiction franchise, the original series had quite the developmental history as Gene Roddenberry tried to first launch the U.S.S. Enterprise off the ground. While one might expect the sci-fi legend to have been influenced by the space operas of his day, now, unlike how George Lucas was with Star Wars, he was actually more inspired by the Old West when looking forward into the future. Roddenberry, himself no stranger to the Western, was particularly inspired by the hit NBC-to-ABC series Wagon Train, and the sci-fi genre would never be the same.

'Star Trek' Was First Inspired by 'Wagon Train'

From 1957 until 1965, Wagon Train found an audience on first NBC and later ABC. The series was one of the highest rated of its day, and followed a group of westward pioneers as they traveled from Missouri all the way to California. As the wagon train journeyed across the American West, the cast met some fairly notable guest stars (including John Wayne himself in a surprise cameo appearance) and tackled different native tribes, bands of outlaws, and harsh conditions that would come to define the Old West. So when developing what would eventually become Star Trek, Gene Roddenberry thought first of Wagon Train for inspiration. "The format is 'Wagon Train to the Stars,'" the sci-fi creator wrote in his initial pitch document (via The Making of Star Trek). "Built around characters who travel to other worlds and meet the jeopardy and adventure which become our stories."

Once Roddenberry had firmly established the Star Trek concept in Hollywood, he began compiling a crew to bring the U.S.S. Enterprise to life. Morris Chapnick, who became Roddenberry's assistant (and future Paramount executive), once recalled his first encounter with the Star Trek format, admitting it was the Wagon Train aspect that gave him confidence in the idea. "I don't know anything about outer space," Chapnick told Stephen E. Whitfield, author of The Making of Star Trek, "but the wagon train of the stars—that I understand." At the time, science-fiction felt a lot like fantasy in that, if you didn't have a human element that allowed viewers to connect deeply with what was occurring, it was hard to care much about the fantastical nature of the world. In the case of Star Trek, Roddenberry's commitment to making it a "space western" was what got everyone interested.

Of course, anyone who has seen Star Trek: The Original Series knows that it doesn't feel too much like the traditional Westerns you remember. In fact, Roddenberry reportedly modeled the show's trademark socio-political commentary more after Gulliver's Travels than he did Wagon Train (via Newsweek). Before Star Trek hit the airwaves, Roddenberry had to present his finished product (the show's original pilot episode, "The Cage") to NBC, who thought it "too cerebral" and with not enough action to justify the initial premise. "Looking back, they probably felt that I had broken my word," Roddenberry admitted to Whitfield. "In the series format I had promised to deliver, a 'Wagon Train to the Stars' . . . action-adventure, science-fiction style." The Star Trek creator was tasked by the network with producing a brand-new pilot, "Where No Man Has Gone Before," which sold them on the show.

Gene Roddenberry Had a History of Writing Westerns

But before Roddenberry even became known for Star Trek, he first had his hand in writing Westerns of his own. No, he didn't pen too many of them himself (and never did he write an episode of Wagon Train, ironically), but he tackled a handful of episodes of shows like The Virginian, Boots and Saddles, and The Wrangler before striking gold with a 24 episode run on the beloved Have Gun - Will Travel. It was there that Roddenberry's voice, the same socially conscious one we recognize from the earliest episodes of Star Trek, was really developed through the lone gunman, Paladin. Paladin was a character who, despite his willingness to use his trademark weapon, never wanted to pull his gun on anybody. In fact, in some of Roddenberry's most famous episodes, such as "The Hanging Cross" from the show's first season, Paladin does everything in his power not to draw his pistol.

In his book, The Fifty-Year Mission: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of Star Trek: The First 25 Years, Edward Gross quotes screenwriter Christopher Knopf, who noted that "Have Gun was a morality play in which nothing is as it appears." Taking it a step further, Knopf concludes that the most vital character traits of some of Star Trek's most famous characters were derived directly from Roddenberry's experience writing for Paladin. "Paladin had the passion of Kirk, the intelligence of Spock, and the beating, bleeding heart of McCoy." Elsewhere in Gross' collection of Star Trek trivia, Roddenberry himself explained that writing for Paladin was as close to science-fiction as he could get at the time. The truth is, Paladin does feel very much like a character whom Roddenberry might introduce on Star Trek: The Original Series, though his most well-known characters essentially filled what could have been his role.

However, the connection between the Western and Star Trek would eventually go both ways. Many have claimed that shows like Star Trek ultimately took over from the Western and that the sci-fi genre was the natural progression of those frontier ideals. This has become such a popular idea that even films like Toy Story comment on it. Of course, shows like Firefly and films like Star Wars would continue the "space western" subgenre, further blending everything from costumes and themes to stock characters and landscapes. Star Trek itself even did a Western of its own in the episode, "Spectre of the Gun," from the third season, which saw the Enterprise crew participate in a reinactment of the infamous Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, the same gunfight chronicled in films like Wyatt Earp and Tombstone.

'Star Trek' Shifted the Entire Science-Fiction Genre

Although Star Trek was originally pitched as a space western of sorts, it grew into its own brand of science-fiction. Roddenberry ultimately broke free of the Hollywood Western, and pledged the U.S.S. Enterprise on a more progressive path that it's continued down ever since. The entire sci-fi genre of the 20th and 21st centuries has been shaped largely by both Star Trek and Star Wars, with the former continuing on in bold new forms going where we haven't quite gone before. As for the space western, that's a bit harder to come by these days, and though Star Trek ultimately moved away from its "Wagon Train to the Stars" roots, it still has the horse opera to thank for its genesis. It's no wonder that the franchise has tackled the Old West on more than one occasion.

Yes, space is the final frontier, and one we here on planet Earth have yet to fully explore as we did the American West. If Westerns like Wagon Train remind us of the harshness of the past, then science-fiction tales like Star Trek give us hope for the future. While we've still got a long way to go until we hit 2266, thankfully we can continue to look back on Gene Roddenberry's original U.S.S. Enterprise adventures, which remind us that somewhen down the line, we'll become explorers, adventurers, and expand outward into the far reaches of space. If Roddenberry could make the jump from Westerns to science-fiction, then who's to say that humanity can't do the same as well?

