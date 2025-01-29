The all-new W.A.G.s to Riches on Netflix might not have been the best fit for successful real estate agent Sharelle Rosado. When introduced in 2021 on Selling Tampa as the head of a successful luxury real estate firm, Sharelle quickly became a fan favorite. She represented the woman who had it all. The reality star was beautiful with an enviable wardrobe and an honorable past serving as a paratrooper in the US military. Not only was her work and wardrobe balance on point, but she was engaged to Chad Ochocino, a former franchise pro football player with a popular show on television. Sharelle has an amazing life, but she appeared to be a great mentor for her staff. Much of Sharelle's screen time was spent encouraging and empowering younger women who aspired to be successful real estate agents. Fans of the show praised her business savvy but were equally impressed with her compassion and ability to balance being a mother, business owner and to have snagged one of the most eligible bachelors in sports. But her appearance on the new show has fans giving her the side-eye.

Sharelle Rosado Displays Mean-Girl Behavior on 'W.A.G.s to Riches'

Image via Netflix

Sharellle shined on Selling Tampa, but the ratings for the series were low, and the show was canceled in 2022. When Sharelle was listed as a principal cast member for Netflix's answer to Bravo's Real Housewives franchise, fans were excited to see more of their fave and hopefully get a glimpse of her wedding to Chad. Before the series could premiere, Sharelle's relationship ended, and she announced the break-up on social media. She posted a caption aimed at her ex-fiance's aggressive groupies letting them know he was back on the market. "Chad and I are no longer together, please stop tagging ups. He is a free man ladies." she posted on her "X" account. Although her followers had questions about the breakup, they were still excited to see Sharelle back on the screen. Unfortunately, her WAGS debut was very different from her persona on Selling Tampa.

Instead of exhibiting leadership qualities, Sharelle instantly became the mean girl of the cast. Her uncompromising opinions surrounding Rick Ross's ex, Lastonia Leviston split the group and, ultimately causing Alexis Stoudemire to step up as the glue holding the group together. Sharelle was fine with Lastonia aka Stoni joining the cast for ratings, but was hesitant to allow her into her intimate circle because of her scandalous past. After dating Rick Ross, Lastonia was struggling in the dating pool and ended up dating a man who sold intimate video footage of the two of them to Rick Ross's enemy, 50 Cent. Anyone familiar with 50 Cent's online persona knows he will go to any length to shame his enemies and Stoni and the footage became a casualty of a rap beef. Although Stoni sued 50 Cent and won millions of dollars, Sharelle insisted the residue of the scandal was still very much on her. She also suggested there were numerous allegations of Stoni being an escort, adding additional stench to Stoni's reputation. Even after tears and a desperate plea for a chance to prove herself, Sharelle doubled down on her beliefs and insisted on interacting with Stoni from a distance.

WAGs fans were split between showing grace to Stoni and understanding Sharelle's alarm. Although many of them agreed with what Sharelle was saying, most believed she could've phrased it differently. Others saw Sharelle's black and white perspective as 'holier than thou' and labeled her the resident "mean girl" of the group. "I don't like Sharelle. She is a bully just because she has money. She thinks she can control everyone," one fan posted on Facebook. "I get your personality! You just don't want people around that aren't beneficial to what you have going on and that's your choice! People always label other people as MEAN when they can't run their bs on you," a fan shared via X.

Fans and Co-Stars of W.A.G.s Blast Sharelle Rosado For Her Antics

Since the show's premiere on January 22nd, Sharelle has received more negative backlash than positive. Some fans even accused her of being a colorist due to her disdain for Stoni, a brown-skinned co-star, as opposed to Maranda Johnson, the on-again-off again girlfriend of rapper Kodak Black, who has been to jail several times due to assaulting her famous boyfriend's property. Sharelle's patience for Maranda's inconsistency has fans pointing out the double standard, although Sharelle and Maranda have had a long-standing relationship dating back before the show. Sharelle has no problem clapping back at her co-stars or fans who attack her online. She posted a photo of her mother in an attempt to prove she wasn't a colorist. "I guess I don't like my Mom either! Girl Bye! This colorism narrative is dead!!!' Sharelle tweeted in a response to a fan accusing her of being hypocritical towards Stoni because of her darker skin tone.

Sharelle's straightforwardness has turned a lot of fans off, but she remains stoic in her beliefs. The same woman who was focused on business on Selling Tampa is the same woman taking hits for her bluntness on WAGs. Sharelle has always been clear about her priorities, which include business and her children before anything, even her relationship. 'My priorities are God, my children, my business and then my relationship," she joked during a WAGs confessional. After serving time in the military, it's no surprise that Sharelle's personality is not as flexible as some of the other ladies on the show. As the principal role on WAGs, her goal was to show the audience how some women in relationships with successful men are just as business savvy as single women. ""This show is going to show the women out here killing it," she said. "It's not just drama. It shows our business(es), shows that we are out here grinding," she shared with USA Today before the series aired.

Sharelle Wasted No Time Dumping Chad Ochocinco After He Cheated

Sharelle Rosado/Instagram

Sharelle's no-nonsense persona shows up in other relationships outside the women on WAGs. She recently sat down with Carlos King to discuss her public breakup with Chad. After discovering her fiancé was texting other women while they were together, Sharelle didn't hesitate to call off the engagement. “I was like, ‘F–k this s–t. Do you know who I am?’ I know who you are and I respect what you have. But it is what it is." Throughout her relationship with Chad, Sharelle was vocal about her need to thrive financially with or without Chad in her life.

At one point, the two argued over the need for a prenuptial agreement on both sides. Since their break-up, Sharelle has not missed a step, insisting the couple co-parent their daughter together well. It's clear the lifestyle she enjoyed with Chad, she can provide for her children and herself. The differences between her personality and Stoni's couldn't be clearer in the way she handled her breakup with Chad. "This woman (Stoni) got millions of dollars, and she is still living in a home paid by her baby's father," Sharelle shared during a WAGS confession scene, further explaining why she didn't want a relationship with Stoni. It's obvious she respects women who stand up for themselves and earn their own way as opposed to being eye candy or an arm piece.

With most reality stars enjoying their stardom and the ability to avoid the struggles of the middle class, Sharelle embraces the ability to work hard and play even harder. She puts effort into her business and personal reputation and doesn't make excuses for inefficacy. For many reality stars and fans of reality television, this perspective is foreign. Although Sharelle loves showing off her beautiful figure and designer clothes, she is adamant about being a self-made woman, and that has not fared well on a show focused on the lifestyles of the privileged and pampered.

The vast majority of WAGs fans are disappointed in Sharelle for her inability to sit back and play nice with her co-stars, but there are a handful of talented career-driven women in the Netflix universe that understand her plight. In the words of a successful television wardrobe designer, "As the comments dragged WAGS and Sharelle Rosado for filth. I couldn't help but wonder what my still liking it and loving her says about my character." There will always be those women who go against the grain and remove to bend to the status quo and, like Sharelle, those women are very seldom liked.

W.A.G.s to Riches can be streamed on Netflix.