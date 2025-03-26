When Jason Statham was cast as the lead in the 2002 action movie, The Transporter, he was a former model and athlete best known for small roles in two Guy Ritchie crime comedies; 1998's Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and the 2000 follow-up, Snatch. The Transporter proved to be quite a surprise at the time since Statham wasn't particularly known outside those smaller roles, but it would be the start of a career that kept him regularly doing action for over two decades. With Statham's latest action movie, A Working Man, reuniting him with his The Beekeeper director, David Ayer, now might be the perfect time to go all the way back to the beginnings of Statham's high-speed race towards becoming one of the world's most recognizable action stars, with The Transporter being what started it all.

Statham’s Background Proved To Be the Perfect Combo for the Future Action Star