Bad news for Ryan Reynolds enthusiasts: if you've been streaming his movies on Prime Video, you're going to have to say goodbye to one of his classic comedies. As August slips away like a moment in time, the 2005 cult favourite Waiting... is set to exit the streaming platform, leaving fans without their fix of Reynolds' early comedic charm.

For those unfamiliar, Waiting... is a raunchy, slice-of-life comedy set in the not-so-glamorous world of a chain restaurant.

Reynolds stars as Monty, a smooth-talking, mischievous waiter who, along with his co-workers, navigates the absurdities of restaurant life. The film, which also features Anna Faris, Justin Long, and Dane Cook, is a hilarious, if sometimes crude, look at the behind-the-scenes antics of food service workers.

Was 'Waiting...' A Big Success For Ryan Reynolds' Early Career?

Although Waiting... didn’t set the box office on fire when it was first released, it has since garnered a loyal following, thanks in no small part to Reynolds' effortlessly charismatic performance. The movie perfectly captures his trademark blend of sarcasm, wit, and laid-back charm—traits that would later propel him to superstardom in films like Deadpool.

So, why is this a bad month for Reynolds fans? Simply put, Waiting... is one of those films that showcases the actor's early promise and hints at the blockbuster success he would eventually achieve. It's a snapshot of a time before Reynolds became a household name, making it a must-watch (or rewatch) for fans who want to see where it all started.

But don't despair just yet! While Waiting... might be leaving Prime Video, Reynolds' extensive filmography ensures there are still plenty of his movies to enjoy on various streaming platforms. Whether you're in the mood for the high-octane action of 6 Underground, the romantic antics of The Proposal, or, of course, the foul-mouthed fun of Deadpool, there's no shortage of Ryan Reynolds content to keep you entertained.

Still, if Waiting... holds a special place in your heart, now might be the time to give it one last watch before it vanishes from Prime Video. After all, who can resist a movie that reminds us why we love Ryan Reynolds in the first place?

So, grab some popcorn, sit back, and enjoy Waiting... one more time before it's gone. And as always, stay tuned to Collider for more updates on what’s coming and going in the world of streaming.