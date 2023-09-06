The Big Picture Waitress: The Musical, based on the 2007 indie film, will have a nationwide release in movie theaters on December 7, giving audiences a chance to experience Broadway on the big screen.

The recording features an all-star cast of Broadway performers, including Sara Bareilles taking on the lead role of Jenna, and is directed by Brett Sullivan, known for his work in filming stage productions.

This recording of the stage musical is of the 2021 cast, bringing together a talented group of individuals who helped reopen Broadway following the pandemic. Be sure to catch this production for a dose of incredible talent and heartwarming storytelling.

Get ready to dance in your seats, Broadway is coming to a movie theater near you! Thanks to a collaboration between Bleecker Street and Fathom Events, Waitress: The Musical will be shown to a wider audience! The recording of the stage musical will have a nationwide release on December 7.

Based on the 2007 indie film Waitress, Waitress: The Musical follows Jenna, a pregnant waitress in a small town who is trapped in a loveless marriage. But a nearby pie baking contest offers Jenna a shot at a new life. With the help of her friends and a new forbidden romance, Jenna finds herself with a real shot at achieving a long-forgotten dream.

Waitress: The Musical first opened on Broadway in April 2016 with music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson. The original production went on to be nominated for four Tonys and ran until January 2020. This recording of the stage musical is of the 2021 cast when the show was put on to help reopen Broadway following the pandemic.

Image via Waitress the Musical

Fans Can Expect To See A Cast Full Of Talent

This production of the musical sees Bareilles, who is best known for her Grammy-winning music career and starring in Girls5eva, take over the role of Jenna. Bareilles is joined by an all-star cast of Broadway performers including Drew Gehling, Dakin Matthews, Joe Tippett, Christopher Fitzgerald, Charity Angél Dawson, Caitlin Houlahan, and Eric Anderson.

The film has been directed by Brett Sullivan, who has previously filmed stage productions for other musicals like Newsies, Kinky Boots, and many more. Meanwhile, the stage production was directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus with Nelson serving as a creative advisor. Michael Roiff, Barry Weissler, Fran Weissler, Bareilles, Nelson, and Paul Morphos serve as producers while Alecia Parker serves as an executive producer.

Waitress: The Musical comes to theaters nationwide on December 7.