While Hamilton might not have been the first professionally shot Broadway show to be released to the masses when it hit Disney+ during the pandemic, the Lin-Manuel Miranda movie did make the case for creating more accessibility for theatrical productions. With studios observing the success of the film on streaming, the engrossing piece of theatre reminded that there is a way to package some of the best Broadway shows for a wider audience, whether it be on the small or big screen. Now, one of Broadway’s best is being brought to the masses with the pro-shot stage production of award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress Sara Bareilles’ show, Waitress: The Musical. Set to premiere December 7 in theaters for a five-night limited engagement, the film manages to capture the charm of Bareilles’ spectacular Tony-nominated phenomenon for an impressive big-screen experience celebrating the best of the season through its heartwarming themes and some enchantingly rich music.

First premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival this past summer, Waitress: The Musical is based on the 2007 film of the same name and Jessie Nelson’s bestselling book that tells the story of a waitress and expert pie-maker trapped in a rocky and unhappy marriage. Filmed live on stage during its highly anticipated post-COVID return engagement in 2021 and just five years after its debut, Bareilles, who originally wrote the music and lyrics that earned multiple nominations, is now the star of the darkly funny, irreverent, emotional, and very musical show. Across its 144 minutes, audiences will see just how much of Bareilles’ heart glows in every scene as the small-town dreamer, Jenna Hunterson.

What Is 'Waitress: The Musical' About?

Even though Waitress: The Musical picked up on its success from the 2007 film, it remains one of the most acclaimed musicals in recent years. While critics have been quick to call the musical a “feminist fable” because of its female-centric storylines and one of the first all-female creative teams in Broadway history, the show is far from that. Combining humor, heart, and poignant storytelling, Waitress: The Musical follows Jenna Hunterson, a waitress and expert pie maker who feels stuck in a small town and has a loveless marriage to Earl (Joe Tippett), an abusive and angry drunk.

After unexpected news of a pregnancy forces her to recognize the truth of her toxic relationship and the dynamic with Earl, she dreams of an escape as delicious as her pies, which have some of the best names that will leave you giggling. On her journey for a second chance at life, she meets the dashing and neurotic OB/GYN, Dr. Pomatter (Drew Gehling), whom she stumbles into a forbidden romance with. With a baking contest on the horizon in a nearby county to help with her escape and her two best friends and fellow waitresses, Dawn (Caitlin Houlahan) and Becky (Charity Angél Dawson), encouraging her all the way through, Jenna finds the courage to dust off that long-abandoned dream and make another life for herself without Earl.

Sara Bareilles Is a True Standout in ‘Waitress: The Musical’

Primarily known as a singer-songwriter and musician, Sara Bareilles has no doubt created a significant impact on the music industry with her work. But her magnetism in Waitress: The Musical is a strong extension of the multitalented artist’s depth as a performer. In addition to singing her heart out to songs she first wrote almost a decade ago for show director Diane Paulus, Bareilles’ immaculate charm as an actress shines through most vividly as Jenna, a character that in so many ways is broken but has a glimmer of hope through the joys she finds in making others happy with her creative pies. Audiences catch a glimpse of this in the film’s second musical number, “Opening Up,” which transports us to a bustling workday at Joe’s Diner, the restaurant where Jenna works, and we understand the monotony of her life, filled with contentment, denial, and a dash of dissatisfaction. Bareilles and the angst she feels as a woman unloved is so incredibly natural on stage.

Her interactions with everyone are flawless, especially with Drew Gehling’s Dr. Pomatter. Gehling brings humble charm to the forefront for a pairing that is playful and spirited. After years of emotional abuse by a husband like Earl, Jenna is glowing in this new dynamic, and Bareilles’ take on a woman who has been beaten down is hard-hitting and effective. It sits with you long after the scene, which is exactly what musical theatre’s objective is through such an immersive experience, pulling you into a character’s heart and soul. That is not lost in the pro-shot production, which brings audiences very close to Jenna through an intimate framework that illuminates her vulnerability with tight shots. Bareilles’ sophisticated versatility as actress, singer, and stage artist is seamless in these moments, and a welcome performance that plays into the exaggerations of a Broadway musical without going over the top.

Seeing as Bareilles has a personal connection to the soundtrack, her understanding of the character is particularly authentic. Her ability to connect with Jenna’s pain in some of the more emotionally resonant scenes and lyrics is compelling while keeping you engrossed as she endures the highs and lows of an unhappy, pregnant housewife. Moreover, the moments she shares with her husband Earl, played by Joe Tippett (her real-life fiancé), are darkly compelling as they are layered. Tippett is sensational as an angry, lost man whose intentions are abhorrently fractured. When Jenna discovers she is pregnant, she copes by baking pies and begins to sing to the spirit of her late mother, using that time to seek comfort in her talents and control the one thing she knows how. Here we see a well-rounded and wholesome character brought to life as she pulls her heart into every lyric. It’s one thing to act and perform, but it’s another thing to truly feel the music and express that in a character like this. While the performance is funny, refreshing, and hits the right notes, Bareilles is breathtaking as Jenna and elevates the story to a profound level.

'Waitress: The Musical' Offers a Strong Soundtrack

Though Waitress: The Musical explores empowerment through its stirring anthem, “She Used to Be Mine,” it’s also an incredible, all-encompassing musical that connects everything we love about the genre. Of course, there are plenty of musicals that audiences have come to love, but Waitress: The Musical is different in that it is more than just a production blending a solid story, good music, and strong acting. As a character-driven story, Waitress: The Musical shifts from usual tropes by focusing on music and lyrics that are quick and clever. Bareilles’ masterful vocals lend themselves to amazing, soulful tracks — many of which include fun, spirited harmonies. A personal favorite is the sprightly, “When He Sees Me,” which is one of the most authentic tracks and makes a funny and quick observation about love. It also echoes Jenna’s trepidation and dreams most eloquently.

Every track has an enormous depth that plays into the story and its characters, who are just as engaging as Bareilles. The musical numbers not only involve these characters but open up our understanding of the figures in Jenna’s life, including Dawn, the quirky and socially awkward character, played by Caitlin Houlahan; and Becky, the bold and outspoken matriarchal figure who doesn’t take crap from anyone, played by Charity Angél Dawson. In this stable and diverse dynamic, we are treated to smooth vocals, heartfelt lyrics, and a familiarity that adds profundity to the meaning of our best female relationships. On top of Bareilles’ expressive songwriting, the music of Waitress: The Musical brings out a passionate resonance like no other. Bareilles’ relation to the character is one detail, but the lyrics, conveying joy and heartbreak, enhance the emotional narrative significantly. With vibrant beats and hooks that provide insight into the emotions of its characters, the production plays with a variety of styles to create a tremendous work for audiences of all musical tastes.

Waitress: The Musical stands out from the original movie and Broadway show, offering a different experience through moments both exaggerated and nuanced. Baking up a storm of humor and heart, the pro-shot Broadway production with Bareilles leading the charge is the perfect treat this holiday season.

Rating: 9/10

Waitress: The Musical opens in theatres for a five-night, limited engagement starting December 7 in the U.S. Click below for showtimes.

