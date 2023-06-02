As Waitress makes its transition from the stage to the big screen with a filmed performance of the hit musical, it won't stray too far from its Broadway home as the film will be broadcast in Times Square alongside its debut screening at the Tribeca Film Festival. Making history as the first film to be broadcast on TSX Entertainment's digital screen, Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway! will premiere on Monday, June 12 as part of the annual New York festival's programming slate.

The Hollywood Reporter has reported that the filmed version of the hit Broadway musical will see its world debut screening at the BMCC theater as part of the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, while simultaneously being played on the 18,000 square-foot screen overlooking Times Square to an audience of 300 seats. Audiences will be able to attend the New York screening for free, with seats available on a first-come, first-served basis, taking place on the corner of Seventh Avenue and 47th Street. Using the TSX App, attendees will be able to tune into the screening using their own headphones.

The broadcast will be preceded by an introduction by Sara Bareilles, who produced, wrote and stars in the musical, and who will also perform live following the Tribeca screening. “Tribeca Festival and Broadway are both NYC institutions, and I’m proud to have Waitress, the Musical – Live on Broadway! bring together these audiences for the first time,” Bareilles said. The Grammy-winning artist continued, “It is a tremendous honor to get to celebrate this show that I love so much in a way that only New York City can do! This is a love letter to the vitality of the theater community and the great spirit of the Tribeca Film Festival, two essential constellations that make up this universe of a city.”

What is Waitress About?

The musical follows the story of Jenna Hunterson (Bareilles), a baker and waitress struggling with an abusive relationship with her husband Earl, who finds herself unexpectedly pregnant and begins an affair with her doctor. The musical was based on the 2007 film written and directed by Adrienne Shelly. Shelly starred in the film alongside Keri Russell and Nathan Fillion. The film's musical adaptation made its Broadway debut in April 2016 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, going on to earn four Tony Award nominations, including best musical, best lead actress, best featured actor, and best original score. The musical was also nominated for best musical theater album at the Grammy Awards. The show's original Broadway run concluded on January 5, 2020, having ran for 33 previews and 1,544 regular performances, before returning for a limited engagement at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in September 2021, during which the new live stage recording was produced by STEAM Motion + Sound.