Editor's note: The following article contains full spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been... interesting, to say the least. It's a phase that has had a lot of really high highs, such as three generations of web-slingers uniting in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the refreshingly unique take on time travel with the only Disney+ Marvel series to get a second season in Loki. However, it's also had some pretty significant lows, including the now infamously dull Eternals and the just too on-the-nose for its own good She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Given that many fans consider Phase 4 to be a mixed bag, it's one of the many reasons why Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had to be a bonafide hit.

Suffice it to say, the film that's primed to end Phase 4 has quite a lot resting on its shoulders. Not only is it the sequel to one of the most financially and culturally successful Marvel films ever, but it also has the near-impossible task of honoring the star of the original film, Chadwick Boseman, following the Oscar-nominated actor's sudden passing in 2020 following a long, private battle with colon cancer. With all that in mind, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever needed to be more than just another passable Marvel film. It needed to be something that showed its claws and prove that the MCU is still as relevant as ever. Does the film succeed in that goal? Well, if you ask this humble writer who's about to instigate another Marvel movie debate, it's a home run.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is an incredibly bold and emotionally satisfying sequel that doubles down on the best aspects of the previous film, making it just as good if not a little better. Before you get the pitchforks and torches out, I'm not at all suggesting that the original Black Panther film is a lesser film, even by comparison. If anything, both films are excellent companion pieces to each other, and filmmaker Ryan Coogler (Creed) has crafted something exceptional for the Marvel Cinematic Universe... okay, I'm also saying the second movie is better, but here's why.

What 'Black Panther' Does Better

This praise given to Wakanda Forever doesn't mean it's perfect, and there are a few issues that hold the film back from being a flawless Marvel adventure. Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) doesn't feel like she gets a proper chance to shine as Ironheart. It's not that the character is unlikable or Thorne gives a poor performance, but the overall story doesn't really give her much to do apart from her link to the Vibranium deposits. She falls into a similar trap that America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) fell into in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Yes, she's relevant to the plot, but she just isn't given much to work with and feels like she's here just to set up a future storyline.

On the technical side, there are a few CGI hiccups here and there, continuing Marvel's ongoing trend of lackluster VFX work due to growing controversy regarding overworked and underpaid VFX workers. Overall the use of CGI is an improvement over the previous film's infamously cartoonish-looking ending, but there are moments that can take you out of the action. Speaking of unfortunate trends from Disney's recent films, Wakanda Forever features yet another example of queerbaiting from the House of Mouse, with Aneka (Michaela Coel) and Ayo's (Florence Kasumba) relationship being summed up in a laughably minute scene that lasts less than 10 seconds, showing Disney still has a long way to go for LGBTQIA+ representation in their theatrical films.

As for what the first Black Panther film does better, it's impossible to deny the unparalleled cultural impact the film had that is nearly impossible to replicate. The film did wonders for black representation both in the Marvel universe and superhero films as a whole, giving kids all around the world a new group of heroes who looked like them. Not to mention being the original movie makes it the film that deserves the most credit for introducing audiences to both Wakanda and the people who live in it. Lastly, Namor still just isn't able to top Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) as one of Marvel's best villains. Namor and the Talocanil are a far from dull antagonistic force, but they just can't top Jordan's iconic villain and the real-life problems he represents.

'Wakanda Forever' Has a Slower Pace and Stronger Character Moments

Image via Marvel Studios

As great as the first Black Panther movie is, it's one of those Marvel films that doesn't have a ton of directorial style. Don't get me wrong, Ryan Coogler does incorporate a lot of his hallmarks, like the one-take action scene in the casino and various themes pertaining to racism and injustice, but overall it still very much feels like Marvel had majority control over the film. This is a double-edged sword, as this means the film incorporates most if not all the MCU's hallmarks, which is a formula that can occasionally get tired and repetitive.

So sum it up, the first Black Panther film feels like a Marvel film directed by Ryan Coogler. Wakanda Forever feels like a Ryan Coogler Marvel film; in other words, this for all intents and purposes feels like the movie that Ryan Coogler wanted to make. He initially wanted to make another version of a Black Panther sequel at first, but those plans were obviously thrown out following Boseman's passing, yet this still feels like a film where Marvel took a backseat and let Coogler honor his coworker and friend in the way he wanted to.

When you think an MCU movie, you typically think of boisterous action and a big emphasis on levity and humor. Wakanda Forever certainly has those things, with big epic battles between the Wakandans and Talokans taking place and strong moments of humor through the downright infectious charisma of M'Baku (Winston Duke) and Okoye (Danai Gurira), but the frequency of those moments feels vastly smaller than that seen in the last film. That's a good thing, as the action and humor were some of the weakest components of the original Black Panther. The final fight between T'Challa and Killmonger looks like something out of the original Daredevil film from 2003, and Shuri's "what are those" joke is still burned into my skull as one of the most dated and cringey references in any Marvel film.

Wakanda Forever doubles down on those smaller dialogue scenes and character expansions, and with the second longest MCU runtime ever at almost three hours, you can certainly tell. Some may easily dismiss the film as boring because of this, but the scenes I remember from Black Panther 2018 are those smaller character moments. Those moments where we get to learn more about Wakanda and these characters, and this time around, it is vitally important that we hear from this character.

Shuri, Namor, and the Other Characters Are Bound by Grief in 'Wakanda Forever'

Image via Marvel Studios

Letitia Wright probably never expected she would take Boseman's place, especially this quickly. Dated vine references aside, Shuri was still an amazing presence as one of T'Challa's close confidants, acting as the Q to his James Bond. Shuri goes on an incredible journey as the film's main protagonist, and that is all motivated by the grief she feels for her lost brother, refusing to pour herself into her work and take on her birthright as the Black Panther. She faces even further grief when her mother, Ramonda (Angela Bassett) becomes a casualty of the war against Namor, and in her desire for vengeance, she ultimately finds peace and is able to properly remember the family she lost. Speaking of Bassett, her performance as the bereaved queen is nothing short of Academy Award worthy, with the returning supporting cast of Winston Duke and Danai Gurira also showing their pain of the loss in more subtle performances.

Though Namor and the Talokans never knew T'Challa, they to are products of grief, albeit a generational one. The origin of their underwater kingdom is directly tied to the abuse the Mayans received at the hands of the Conquistadors, both through their voluntary conquest and involuntary spreading of smallpox. Years later when Namor saw the horrors of the slave trade, he will do anything to make sure his people never face that cruelty again. That's really what makes the conflict between Wakanda and Talokan so compelling. This isn't a simple fight between good or evil. This is a war between two nations who are fearful of each other and what the rest of the world would want to do with them, both of which are comprised of living, thinking people with goals and ambitions instead of simple foot soldiers or drones.

Perhaps not quite as culturally relevant as the themes of prejudice seen in the first film, but still an excellent commentary on the lengths people are willing to go to for peace, justice, and vengeance.

'Wakanda Forever' Is Better on a Technical Level

Image via Marvel Studios

On the technical side, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a far more polished and intricately thought out product, both in terms of its visual and audio elements. The gorgeous technological landscape of Wakanda looks better than it ever has before thanks to some stunning cinematography from Autumn Durald Arkapaw (Loki), and the same can be said for underwater kingdom of Talokan and even something as comparatively mundane as Boston (not to knock Celtic town). Fewer action scenes also offer a noticeable increase in quality over quantity, taking advantage of the long takes the Coogler loves to do and also adding a bit more visceral brutality to them. The final fight between Shuri and Namor is a real standout. Gone are two CGI figures having a Playstation 2 brawl on a bullet train track; instead we get a tense, dirty conflict between two desperate rulers who are solely fighting for survival.

The movie looks great, but the sound design is nothing short of stupendous, as well as when the film decides to keep things quiet. First there's the music component, where Ryan Coogler and composer Ludwig Göransson (The Mandalorian) chose to use themes associated with T'Challa extremely sparingly, essentially only using them in full during the opening funeral sequence and portions of them when Shuri becomes the Panther. The new score Göransson comes up with is fantastic, but he also shows restraint for many sequences where music wouldn't be needed, such as the main tributes to Chadwick Boseman and much of the action scenes, giving the audience the ability to really think about what they're seeing in silence, the only sound being the occasional clash of blades.

Phase 4 may be controversial, but it's hard to deny that this is a phase where directors were given a touch more creative freedom. Say what you want about them, but Eternals is visually consistent with Chloe Zhao, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a clear return of the hallmarks of Sam Raimi, and Thor: Love and Thunder is as humorous as Taika Waititi would have wanted it. As for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's a showcase of both a phenomenal tribute to a beloved performer, but also a marvelous film that shows that the MCU still has some tricks up its sleeve as long as it has some of the best filmmakers working today behind the wheel —with that person, in this case, being Ryan Coogler.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters.