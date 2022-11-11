Now more than ever, society is starting to realize the importance of representation; as the power of media outlets grows, so does the desire for people of color to see themselves portrayed on the big screen. According to UCLA’s bi-annual Hollywood Diversity Report, minorities made up the majority of movie ticket sales during the pandemic. No wonder people of color would want to see themselves represented more in an industry they're helping stay afloat.

As anticipation mounts for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arriving this week, many viewers are optimistic about the future of black lead superhero films. In this day of nostalgia and remakes, there are several black lead superhero movies fans are anxious to see rebooted. From Meteor-Man to Hancock, the future looks very bright.

'Steel' (1997)

In 1997, Quincy Jones, motivated by children's bleak view of the future, partnered with Warner Brothers to create a film based on a then little-known comic-book hero, Steel. Steel is the story of a military weapons inventor who uses his inventions to fight crime. While the movie underperformed at the box office, it remains an untapped well of potential.

Steel seems destined for a reboot because it's possible tie-ins to the DCEU. In the comics, Steel arises after the death of Superman. A reboot taking place after Superman's death in Batman v. Supermanwould make for an exciting film. Steel also uses fan favorite, Oracle, as Steel's brainy sidekick. Oracle is Barber Gordon in the comics, which after the Batgirl movie cancelation, would be a perfect way to bring her back into the fold. If the tie-ins aren't enough reason for a reboot, seeing an updated version of Steel's hammer that transforms into a sound wave shooting gun is.

'Catwoman' (2004)

In 1995 Tim Burton planned on making a Catwoman film with Michelle Pfeiffer reprising the title role. After years in development hell, a new Catwoman hit theaters with a brand-new spin on the Iconic character.

This film's Catwoman differs from others because she's given supernatural abilities through the God Bast. This allows her to have far more impressive action sequences than other iterations, which fit perfectly into today's action-packed film landscape. The timing couldn't be better for a reboot since Zoe Kravit's Catwoman leaves for a new city at the end of The Batman. A reboot would give fans another chance at a standalone cat-woman story not dependent on Batman.

'Blank-Man' (1994)

Damon Wayans' Blankman is far from the best Black superhero film, but it's managed to amass a considerable cult following over the years. This hokey film, about a socially awkward geek who decides to fight crime, might be the reboot to bring the extravagant superhero genre back to basics.

While some wrote this movie off as being too goofy, Blankman pays homage to Adam West's '60s Batman tv series, complete with words like SPLAT going across the screen when a villain gets hit and title card transitions. Blankman's campy tone could breathe new life into an oversaturated genre.

'Abar' (1977)

Abar is the first black superhero film about a man who drinks an elixir that gives him powers that he then uses to protect his fellow black neighbors from the racial tension in the community.

While not being a particularly well known film, the political climate in America is what makes Abar's premise intriguing. As genre films about racial issues, likeGet Out and Nope, continue to impact Hollywood, an Abra reboot would make an excellent addition.

'Meteor Man' (1993)

In 1993, Robert Townsend attempted to be the 2nd live-action black superhero by directing and starring in Meteor Man. Some use this cult film about a mild-mannered school teacher hit by a meteorite and given superpowers as a punchline, but many miss its more profound message.

Unlike most superhero films, Meteor Man is not trying to save the world but his neighborhood. With the communities help, he shuts down crack houses and forms a treaty between the Bloods and Crips to end the fighting so that they can protect their neighborhood instead. The film's message about people in inner-city communities working together to pave a better future is still relevant today and needs to be revisited on the big screen.

'Spawn' (1997)

Spawn is the first live-action comic-book film based on a black character. After its release, creator Todd Mcfarlane swore to one day reboot the film himself and show the world Spawn's true big-screen potential.

After decades of superhero films, it's surprising that there aren't many in the horror genre. A movie about a murdered soldier making a deal with the devil to see his wife again is an excellent candidate to reboot as a horror. The film also has lofty aspirations with Spawn's CGI shape-shifting cape, a stand-out in the movie. With today's technology, Spawn's cape could be epic on screen. Also, audiences are more accepting of darker comic-book films, so Spawn's weightier themes of loss and religion can be explored more in-depth.

'Hancock' (2007)

Peter Berg's 2007 film was a year shy of the modern superhero movie craze. Now that these films are all the rage, it may be time to take another stab at this superhero film with lots of heart.

Hancock's story of a cranky reluctant hero that everyone hates is too good of a premise to waste. A reboot would be the perfect juxtaposition to the current slate of superhero movies, where everyone loves the hero. Hancock offers a certain freshness to the genre. Hancock's best scenes are small character moments where he struggles with loneliness. This film only suffers from a lack of a good villain, something the genre has now perfected with films like Endgame and The Dark Knight.

'Sleight' (2015)

In 2016, Sleight's promo campaign touted it as the first great black superhero movie. In the film, street magician, Bo, uses an electromagnet in his arm to move objects. When Bo steals from the wrong drug dealer, he needs to raise enough money to get himself and his sister out of town.

Sleight's characters and story are all very moving, with a genuinely terrifying villain. This film only lacks a larger budget to enhance the scenes where Bo uses his powers. In 2016 studios were not making big-budget Black-led superhero films. With the success of Black Panther, now is the perfect time for a Sleight reboot.

'Blade Trinity' (2004)

Blade Trinity saw a closing to Wesley Snipe's popular Blade trilogy. What's a better way to end a series about a vampire hunter than to include the Avengers of vampire hunters, called The Night-Stalkers, to go after the most famous of vampires, Dracula?

While the film was a financial success, Blade fans weren't thrilled with the portrayal of these classic characters. After the recasting of Blade with Mahershla Ali, now is the perfect time to reboot this story. The Night-Stalkers and Dracula have lots of lore in the comics, but in 2004, studios rarely adhered to that lore. With the MCU's more comic-book-accurate depictions, it's a perfect time to reunite Blade with the team. Coming off the heels of the critical success of WereWolf By Night, its clear audiences are ready to embrace the scarier parts of the MCU.

'Up, Up, And Away' (2000)

This Disney Channel gem is about a boy named Scott from a super-powered family with no powers. From Invincible to The Incredibles, this movie lays the foundation for recurring themes in later superhero content about families.

This film's world-building makes it perfect for the next big franchise. Its world feels lived in and shows how heroes are a normal part of everyday life, similar to The MCU. A reboot could also offset the heavier black films about trauma and struggle. The Marshall family is a semi-normal family dealing with everyday family issues like Scott feeling like he can't live up to his father's expectations or his overachieving siblings. It's also rare you see a superhero film where the hero has no super ability or intellect. In this age of superhero blockbusters, this moves needs to be rebooted to remind kids you don't need superpowers to help people, just the will to help.

