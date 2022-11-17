Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally arrived and the highly anticipated follow-up to Ryan Coogler’s hit first entry in the MCU had a lot to live up to. With the tragic passing of the Chadwick Boseman, fans knew the series would have to come face to face with that loss but Wakanda Forever takes this recognition of tragedy a step further by making it the heart of the film. While still being a bombastic action film, Wakanda Forever is tinged with a sense of loss and grief from its very first scene. The conflict in the film stems from a multitude of characters dealing with their grief in varying ways, showing how destructive and consuming the emotion can be when not given the proper care. The film shows that, despite how unbearably difficult it can be, grieving is essential in recovering from loss.

Wakanda Forever has a heart-wrenching opening. Shuri (Letitia Wright) is desperately scrambling around her lab trying to perfect her formula for a replica of the Heart-Shaped Herb that gave T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) his Black Panther powers in the first place. Shuri is in a race against the clock as her brother’s heart rate falls but in the end she can’t perfect it, and he passes away before she can get to him. Before we cut to a lovely tribute to Boseman in the Marvel logo, we get a quiet moment where both Shuri and Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) break down, overcome by their loss.

Setting the Stage for a Battle with Grief

This somber opening sets the stage for the whole film and shows us just how pertinent the theme of grief is to the story overall. After T’Challa’s funeral procession, we skip forward in time a whole year and see that Shuri has not gotten close to coming to terms with the loss, instead throwing herself entirely into her work. She uses science and logic as a shield from her emotions and from dealing with her grief in more conventional ways. She finds no comfort in the idea of the afterlife or the ancestral plane because her scientific mind cannot believe it.

Ramonda takes Shuri on a secret excursion to a river to sit in peace and burn their funeral garments, an act that Ramonda explains signifies the end of the mourning period. But Shuri refuses to burn them, literally refusing to let go of her feelings of loss and grief because that would mean acknowledging her brother is truly gone. Ramonda explains how she found peace out here in the wilderness by herself, listening to the sound of the wind, and finding her son in it. But the rituals and the spiritualism fall on deaf ears with Shuri, her absolute beliefs about life and death making her feel that acceptance of her brother’s death means leaving him behind in some way. And it’s this inability to reconcile her logical beliefs with her emotional need for closure that makes her so empathetic to Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía).

Namor and Shuri are similar in a number of ways. Being highly respected, high-ranking officials in both their respective nations. Coming from culture with backgrounds of centuries-long isolation due to colonial and imperialist influence. Both being brilliant minds who’ve found ways to protect their people with Vibranium. And both of them are filled with unfettered rage from a loss they were unable to fully process. Namor lost his mother and when he tried to give her a proper burial he came face to face with the cruelty of imperialism. Rather than a peaceful burial, his mother was only able to go through those ceremonies after Namor had razed the plantation that stood in the place she’d once called home. He was robbed of his ability to properly process his grief and instead turned to vengeance. It was the outside world that had driven his people into the sea, it was them that denied his mother a peaceful funeral, and it was them who once again struck out looking for Vibranium threatening the very existence of his hidden civilization. So when he finally starts to enact his plan to go to war with the surface, he seeks out Wakanda as an ally and Shuri in particular. She empathizes with him on a personal level as both a person and a leader thus he hopes to exploit that to get her on his side. But when Shuri refuses to kill the scientist who made the Vibranium detecting machine he turns that flame of vengeance on her.

Salt in the Wound

Image via Marvel Studios



When Namor comes to Wakanda with his army, Shuri is still drowning in her grief. He’s determined to make her suffer, to push her into a corner where she must surrender. Namor kills Queen Ramonda in a violent, aquatic explosion and leaves Shuri completely orphaned. Like him, she will grow up without her family with the responsibility of an entire people on her shoulders. If T’Challa’s loss was a gaping wound, Ramonda’s was a knife-strike to the already agitated flesh. Shuri starts plotting her revenge, assembling forces, streamlining knew tech, and trying once again to perfect the formula for the artificial Heart-Shaped Herb. Eventually, she succeeds in this mission, creating a perfect replica and electing to consume it herself and take up the mantle. She hopes that when she enters the ancestral plane she will get to see her family again but even that closure is denied to her.

When she awakens in the ancestral plane it is not her mother or her brother who greets her, but her cousin. Killmonger (Michael B Jordan) welcomes her to the ancestral plane and espouses a “we’re not so different you and I” speech that sends Shuri into a panic. She doesn’t want to be like Killmonger, she doesn’t believe she is, but in her grief and in her rage she’s become more like him than she’d care to admit. Killmonger also set out on a revenge quest after the unjust killing of his family, he also sought to use the power of the Black Panther to enact this revenge, and he too was angry and alone. Though she tries to deny it, her inability to come to terms with her loss is very much like his. And through Killmonger, Shuri starts to see what repressed grief can do to a person. Though she dons the suit, signals her troops, and heads out with the intent to destroy Namor for what he did, she does so with doubt and fear in her mind that she might be consumed by her loss the same way others have been.

The Healing Process

Image via Marvel Studios

Shuri lets Namor live, choosing to direct her grief towards something productive rather than destructive. She sees her mother reaching out to her, telling her to show Namor who she truly is. And Shuri responds in kind. She is not her grief, she is not vengeance; she is a wounded child who’s borne more loss than she has any right to. It’s in seeing herself through the eyes of others and remembering who she and her family knew her to truly be that Shuri is able to overcome the haze of pain that’s dominated her life for so long and try to pull herself out of it.

The final scene of the film offers Shuri the peace and closure she’d been denied by circumstance, by others, and by herself throughout the film. She burns her funeral garments, despite her initial hesitation at such a symbolic act. She lets herself sit in her sadness and truly look it in the face for the first time. Her facade burns away along with the robes, and she cries, quietly, and listens to the wind like her mother told her to. And she finds T’Challa there, finally able to think back to him with all the complicated emotions she’d been bottling up for so long able to blow away in the wind. It took Shuri a long time to get to this point, but she’s finally able to understand her own grief and, through her conflict with Namor, understand why she must let it go. Only here in the sand, at the very end of the film can Shuri finally begin to heal.

Grief is an inevitable part of life. If you have love, you will grieve it at some point. It’s awful, and it tears people apart, but it's a necessary part of life. Like any emotion, it must be processed with care and grace and, in time, it will diminish. But it cannot be dealt with if it is ignored. Namor channeled his grief into vengeance, as did Killmonger, and Shuri nearly did the same but her love for those she lost pulled her out of it. Though she may want to seek revenge for her family, they would not wish to see her destroy herself seeking it for them. And that is what ultimately pulls Shuri out of her downward spiral. Losing someone is immensely painful and grappling with that earth-shattering loss can seem unbearable at times, but it is necessary to move forward. Shuri finds peace in remembering her love for her family and the love they had for her in return. The film and its characters are inextricable from the themes of loss that permeate the creation of this film. Wakanda Forever takes the time and care to show not just the toll of grief but the relief that can eventually come with it.

