Editor's Note: The following contains graphic details regarding animal abuse.

The Big Picture The Mad Max Saga has lived up to its reputation for sheer chaos in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Wake in Fright presents a nightmare of an oppressive lifestyle and toxic conformity in the outback.

The kangaroo hunt scene in Wake in Fright caused real controversy due to its inclusion of real hunting.

George Miller's Mad Max Saga has made a name for itself off of its bonkers stunts and the worldbuilding that creates the ultimate post-apocalypse ride. Across the franchise, including the current Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga with Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, the films have more than lived up to their reputation for sheer craziness, carrying the torch for the subgenre that the original Mad Max helped create: Ozploitation. A subgenre built around low-budget, violent genre fun that was made in Australia, it was a breed of film so naturally attuned to chaos and peril that, somehow, Mad Max films aren't the most unhinged ones you can find in that category. To find that, you'll have to turn to Wake in Fright, an underground cult classic that made you never want to visit Australia ever again, and never drink again either, for good measure.

Wake in Fright A young schoolteacher named John Grant finds himself stuck in a desolate outback town after a brief stopover. His plans for a swift departure are derailed as he becomes entangled in the town's oppressive lifestyle, marked by relentless drinking, gambling, and aggression. As he navigates this hostile environment, Grant faces a harrowing struggle against the forces that threaten to overwhelm him, confronting the darker aspects of both the town and his own psyche. Release Date July 21, 1971 Director Ted Kotcheff Cast Donald Pleasence , Gary Bond , Chips Rafferty , Sylvia Kay , Jack Thompson , Peter Whittle Runtime 109 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Kenneth Cook , Evan Jones , Ted Kotcheff Expand

What Is 'Wake in Fright' About?

John Grant (Gary Bond) is a schoolteacher who hates his job and lives a life that consists solely of teaching and barely having a conversation with the local bartender. He just wants to go home to his girlfriend in Sydney for Christmas break, away from the stultifying oppression of his life. In order to fly to Sydney, he must take a train to "The Yabba," a small town that seems to rely entirely on drinking, rabblerousing, and a cult-like reverence for the deceased and survival of the fittest. Attempting to make himself comfortable with the local scene until his train arrives, he falls under the wing of cop Jock Crawford (Chips Rafferty), who teaches him the spoken and unspoken rules of having to fend for himself and down as many beers as possible, lest he be sniffed out as an outsider. Jock's tutelage leads John to a friend of his, Doc Tydon (Donald Pleasence), and Doc will be only the first of a group of debaucherous men who will send John into a tailspin of depravity and disgust. It's tempting to describe it as a nightmare, but what's most unsettling about it is how ordinary the monstrosity that John witnesses actually is.

On paper, Wake in Fright has much in common with The Twilight Zone: an ordinary protagonist set up to learn a moral lesson after unknowingly getting thrust into a series of bizarre circumstances. The difference is that The Twilight Zone relied heavily on supernatural worldbuilding and the nagging feeling of a cosmic alternate dimension squishing the lives of its inhabitants like bugs. There is nothing supernatural, or even all that abnormal, about the situation and the people that John gets roped in with.

Were it not for how quickly the Yabba comes off as benignly threatening and invasive to John, it would be comical how quickly the punchline makes itself known (at least to the audience): this is one big "fish-out-of-water" comedy as interpreted through the nightmare of being helplessly surrounded by alcoholic masculinity. It's often said that there's a thin line between comedy and horror, and John's wild vacation could make for an iconic party comedy in the vein of The Hangover if its tone and direction by First Blood director Ted Kotcheff weren't so cringe-inducing and drenched with enough sweat to make C+C Music Factory happy. Everybody may be laughing throughout Wake in Fright (even John, believe it or not), but there's nothing funny about the outback funhouse wasteland of the soul on display here.

Toxic Conformity Reigns Supreme in 'Wake in Fright'

Image courtesy via United Artists

To give a hint of how dire things will get, the film quickly shows us how even the "safer" part of civilization that John is familiar with is a place so bereft of life, you can't find anything with a comb. Opening with a gorgeous 360 degree aerial shot of John's hometown, which is nothing but vast and empty swaths of ginger-shaded dirt with thick lines that barely count as roads and one train station. Even on a calm day (like the one we met John on), everybody is already caked in sweat, with pit stains and droplets all over people's faces as they try and drink or mingle in peace. When he gets to "the Yabba," it's no better, as John's hotel only has pathetic little fans for air conditioning. The air is already rippling with the intensity of the heatwaves by the time it's morning. The poor front desk clerk can only save herself by dribbling water onto her body from a pathetic little glass. If you're John, and you're already put off by all of this, what would make it worse? More people.

"The Yabba" is so infested with people, the majority of whom seem wholly devoted to drinking the days away with no ambition in sight. This by itself is one thing, and John is willing to let that slide, except every guy he encounters is invested in sniffing out his tourist vibes and testing him. Jock and John get to know each other by Jock offering John drinks, and he constantly downs his drinks in one go, then stares at John until he also downs his in one go... only to then insist on buying him even more drinks, which John always succumbs to. With Jock being the one who tells him about having to fend for himself, introduces John to gambling, and puts him right next to Doc, Jock essentially signs John's soul over to the Tasmanian devils hiding in plain sight. John is desperate to leave his lowly school job, and convinces himself that if he gambles enough, he'll get enough money to ditch his job for good. This, of course, blows up in his face, and he's left near broke, only the first of a series of unfortunate events that will split John's nerve ends into spaghetti and rip out his dark side.

'Wake in Fright' Reminds Us That Drinking Can Bring Out the Worst in Everyone

Image courtesy via United Artists

When John trades drinks with a sweaty man named Tim (Al Thomas) and gets pressured into going to his home for dinner and more drinks, he re-encounters Doc and two of their friends, Joe (Peter Whittle) and Dick (Jack Thompson). John tries his best to separate himself from the pack, but everybody constantly bullies him into playing with the boys, while silently observing the learned helplessness of Tim's adult daughter, Janette (Sylvia Hynes). Doc, in particular, singles John out, as he constantly gets him alone and proselytizes about his nihilistic perspective on man's violent attempts at civilizing the world, hinting at the underlying folly of Australia's (and humankind's) history of colonizing the landscape.

The tension between John and Doc is made worse by Doc's aggressive fixation on the psychology of why humans want to have sex, and there's an unspoken homoerotic undertone where Doc clearly wants a domestic situation with John. Whether John truly entertains that or not is left vaguely up to interpretation, since John can barely recall what happened the night before thanks to his night benders with the boys. (This basically happens constantly, with the boys getting John to open up all of his worst vices that he had long buried in the doldrums of his middle-class life.) Most notably, it makes him get back in touch with his former gun-shooting skills, which brings about the most horrifying part of the film: Wake in Fright's the kangaroo hunt.

'Wake in Fright's Kangaroo Hunt Caused Controversy

Close

When John and the boys get drunk one evening and start pulling out their guns, they decide to go out in their car and hunt kangaroos. The camerawork on the car has the intensity of peak William Friedkin, both attached to the front window and along the side of the car, haphazardly sprinting through the desert, with huge orange dust clouds streaking under the wheels. The kangaroos are desperately sprinting away, horrifically splattering on the ground, bodies bouncing against trees and gushing in their own blood. It only gets worse when Joe gets up and close and personal to kill a kangaroo, viciously wrestling it and slitting its throat. John, as usual, gets browbeaten into killing one himself, only he frenetically stabs it to death with his face half turned away, all while trying to hide from his own monstrosity as he's doing it. Even if you're not an exceptionally squeamish person, it's by far the most upsetting part of the film, mainly due to its documentary-level realism and the helplessness of the animals that feels untrained. That's because it was all real: the film became an actual kangaroo snuff film.

Kotcheff explained that it was important to show how low John had fallen in his morality, and so he felt the kangaroo hunting scene was mandatory. But he also knew it would be immoral to slaughter kangaroos for the sake of a film, so he was at a loss about what to do. That's until "a member of the crew approached and informed me that every night, hundreds of kangaroos are slaughtered in the outback," mostly so that their skins could be sold off and the meat made into pet food. Kotcheff had the crew film a session of these nightly slaughters, only to find 75% of what he filmed "too bloody and horrifying." He insists that the footage used was appropriate, as "the Australian Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals kept pushing me, telling me that people in Sydney don’t know what’s going on in the Outback. Pleading me to show it. The worst fifty percent, I didn’t put in the picture. People would have just gone screaming, yelling out of the cinema." Despite his best efforts, the footage was still deeply controversial, to the point that the film holds an 18 rating in Australia and, when it was shown at the Cannes Film Festival in 2009, 12 people walked out during that scene.

It's said that man is the greatest monster in existence, and that truth is the crux of Wake in Fright's effect. We've all heard stories of people who are seemingly well-adjusted and then do horrific things when they're drunk, and it's plausible that most residents of "the Yabba" are plastered on a constant basis. What's more, they are men who have been deeply inundated with the need to assert dominance and corrupt any outside influences to bring them down to their level. It's a horror that the mystical cruelty of The Twilight Zone and the intense drag races for survival in Mad Max can't even grapple with: the endless depravity of toxic masculinity.

