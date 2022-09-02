It has been revealed that up-and-coming actress Fivel Stewart is attached to star in the new horror thriller, Wake. Stewart will serve as an executive producer on the film as well. Tom Arizmendi and Austin Parks Stewart will direct the movie from a screenplay by Elizabeth H. Vu. Daniel Blake Smith, Teddy Van Gough, and Sam Logan are all serving as producers on Wake, which is being described as a psychological horror film set in Hollywood.

Stewart will star as a struggling actress who will stop at nothing in order to land the leading role in a remake of a classic film. The lead protagonist soon meets the original actress who played the role she is currently vying for, which leads to a seemingly complicated relationship. The older actress is now a hermit of sorts, but that doesn't stop the main character from wanting to be in the other woman's life. However, when the two women cross paths, uncomfortable happenings cause a descent into hell that neither woman is prepared for. It is currently unclear who will play the reclusive actress, but that news should come shortly.

Stewart first rose to prominence when she began a large recurring role in the second season of Atypical, a Netflix show that followed an 18-year-old on the autism spectrum. Stewart played Izzie Taylor, a high-school runner who begins a romantic relationship with the main character's sister. Stewart appeared as Izzie until the show's fourth and final season. This year, Stewart starred as Sandra Oh's daughter in the familial horror film Umma. Umma had a rather quiet theatrical release, but the Sam Raimi-produced film proved to be very popular when it premiered on Netflix.

Stewart has also appeared in the teen web series T@gged and an episode of Apple TV+'s anthology series Roar, as well as the films Pit Fighter and The Haunting of Sharon Tate. She made an appearance in the music video for the indie band half•alive's song "Summerland" as well. Stewart is also a professional martial artist and has been competing since she was six years old. Stewart is currently attached to several notable titles in addition to Wake. Upcoming projects starring Stewart include the film The Windigo and the series The Girls of St. Joan. Her brother Booboo Stewart is also an actor and has appeared in X-Men: Days of Future Past, as well as several films in The Twilight Saga.

Wake currently does not have a release date.